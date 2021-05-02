Mariani Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

101. Mariani (मरिअनी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Jorhat district of Assam. It shares a border with Nagaland (Mokokchung District). Mariani is part of 12. Jorhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,23,178 eligible electors, of which 61,176 were male, 62,002 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mariani in 2021 is 1014.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,06,715 eligible electors, of which 54,156 were male, 52,559 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,04,283 eligible electors, of which 52,764 were male, 51,519 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mariani in 2016 was 242. In 2011, there were 118.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Rupjyoti Kurmi of INC won in this seat by defeating Alok Kumar Ghosh of NCP by a margin of 1,793 votes which was 1.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.53% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rupjyoti Kurmi of INC won in this seat defeating Alak Kumar Ghose of TMC by a margin of 7,058 votes which was 9.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.93% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 101. Mariani Assembly segment of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Mariani are: Ramani Tanti (BJP), Rupjyoti Kurmi (INC), Gopal Chandra Ghatuwar (ASMASOM)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.58%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.88%, while it was 73.05% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 101. Mariani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 135. In 2011 there were 133 polling stations.

EXTENT:

101. Mariani constituency comprises of the following areas of Jorhat district of Assam: Mariani thana; and Lahing mouza in Teok thana and Tiru Hill Reserve Forest, in Jorhat sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Jorhat.

The total area covered by Mariani is 398 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mariani is: 26°42’10.4"N 94°24’50.0"E.

