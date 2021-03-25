Marigaon Candidate List: Key Contests in Marigaon Assembly Constituency of Assam

Marigaon Assembly constituency in Morigaon district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Marigaon seat is part of the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Rama Kanta Dewri of BJP won from this seat beating Jonjonali Baruah of INC by a margin of 29,623 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Jonjonali Baruah of INC won from this this constituency defeating Bireswar Medhi of AGP by a margin of 27,159 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Nowgong Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Marigaon Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Marigaon constituency are: Rama Kanta Dewri of BJP, Munin Mahanta of CPI, Banikanta Das of AJP