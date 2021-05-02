Marigaon Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

80. Marigaon (मारीगांव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Morigaon district of Assam. It shares a border with . Marigaon is part of 10. Nowgong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.17%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,92,219 eligible electors, of which 95,220 were male, 96,989 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Marigaon in 2021 is 1019.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,66,503 eligible electors, of which 84,410 were male, 82,093 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,50,856 eligible electors, of which 76,036 were male, 74,820 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Marigaon in 2016 was 629. In 2011, there were 427.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Rama Kanta Dewri of BJP won in this seat by defeating Jonjonali Baruah of INC by a margin of 29,623 votes which was 20.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.09% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jonjonali Baruah of INC won in this seat defeating Bireswar Medhi of AGP by a margin of 27,159 votes which was 24.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.07% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 80. Marigaon Assembly segment of Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Marigaon are: Munin Mahanta (CPI), Rama Kanta Dewri (BJP), Bani Kanta Das (AJP), Ratul Bora (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.2%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.87%, while it was 77.06% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 80. Marigaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 216. In 2011 there were 213 polling stations.

EXTENT:

80. Marigaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Morigaon district of Assam: Marigaon thana [excluding Pakaria, Uttar Khula (Part) and Ghagua mouzas], Mikirbheta thana (excluding Silpukhuri mouza) in Marigaon sub-division; and Barapujia mouza in Raha thana in Nowgong sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Morigaon.

The total area covered by Marigaon is 315 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Marigaon is: 26°17’47.4"N 92°22’42.2"E.

