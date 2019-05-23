Markapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Markapuram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Emmadi Kasinadh INC -- -- Shaik Saidha BJP -- -- Morriboyina Chennaiah PSHP -- -- Eruva Nagarjuna Reddy SPP -- -- Kadiam Ramaiah Yadav PPOI -- -- Suresh Kumar Natha NSP -- -- Santha Kumar Malaprolu YSRCP -- -- Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Nagasundari Emmadi IND -- -- Orsu Alluraiah Swami IND -- -- G.K. Nagendra Reddy IND -- -- Parisineni Venkateswarlu IND -- -- Lakshmi Reddy Yeruva IND -- -- Barige Balaiah TDP -- -- Kandula Narayana Reddy

111. Markapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Prakasam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,09,756 voters of which 1,05,802 are male and 1,03,946 are female and 8 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Markapuram, recorded a voter turnout of 85.2%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 81.51% and in 2009, 76.74% of Markapuram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Janke Venkata Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 9,802 votes which was 6.04% of the total votes polled. Janke Venkata Reddy polled a total of 1,62,328 (48.93%) votes.TDP's Kandula Narayana Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 9054 (6.35%) votes. Kandula Narayana Reddy polled 1,42,545 which was 48.93% of the total votes polled.Markapuram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: मार्कापुरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మార్కాపురం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)