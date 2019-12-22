Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Markets May Witness Consolidation in Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead: Analysts

Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Yes Bank and Vedanta will be dropped from the Sensex from December 23 and replaced by UltraTech Cement, Titan and Nestle India, which could lead to some price movements as fund managers adjust their portfolios.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Markets May Witness Consolidation in Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead: Analysts
Image for Representation.

New Delhi: Equity markets may witness consolidation in the holiday-shortened week ahead amid lack of major triggers, though some stock-specific action can be expected due to a rejig in Sensex constituents, analysts said.

Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Yes Bank and Vedanta will be dropped from the BSE's benchmark Sensex from December 23. They will be replaced by UltraTech Cement, Titan and Nestle India.

The reshuffle can lead to some price movements as fund managers adjust their portfolios, experts added.

Additionally, December series futures and options (F&O) contracts will expire on Thursday.

Markets would remain closed on Wednesday for Christmas.

"A short term consolidation cannot be ruled out as investors may slide to a holiday mood, last two weeks we had a solid Santa clause rally," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Going ahead, the Union Budget is likely to be crucial for the market on account of new steps to attract investments, he added.

"The year end is likely to witness extremely stock specific movement with only a few pockets showing strength," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.

The domestic market would track factors such as crude oil prices, rupee-dollar movement and investment trend by foreign investors.

Participants will also track RBI's special OMO on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will simultaneously purchase and sell government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore under a special Open Market Operation (OMO).

Such exercises are done by the central bank when the proceeds from sale of short-term securities are used to buy long-term government securities or bonds in a bid to bring down interest rates on long-term securities.

Religare Broking, VP - Research, Ajit Mishra said, "Given the sharp run up, we remain cautious on the markets and expect some consolidation in the near term. Meanwhile investors would continue to track global markets."

Equity benchmarks rose marginally to close at record highs for the fourth straight session on Friday, buoyed by bank, finance and IT shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 41,681.54. while the NSE Nifty finished at 12,271.80

During the last week, the Sensex rose 671.83 points or 1.63 per cent and the Nifty advanced 185.10 points or 1.53 per cent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram