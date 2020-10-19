Marwahi Bypoll: Not for Votes But Will Reach out to Public for Justice, Says Amit Jogi

With chances of the Jogi family finding representation in the Marwahi bypoll almost nullified, they have affirmed they will still approach the public, but not for votes but to seek justice.

Nominations of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh chief Amit Jogi and his wife Richa were rejected last week, ending chances of a family member entering the poll fray for their bastion of Marwahi.

During a visit to Amarkantak, Amit Jogi accompanied by his mother Renu Jogi on Sunday said they will reach out to every household seeking justice.

The Jogis have accused the Chhattisgarh Congress government of hatching a conspiracy to not let anyone from their family contest the Marwahi bypoll.

Over rejection of his nomination, Amit Jogi had said his family has been kept away from Marwahi bypolls through a conspiracy, but that they cannot be removed from the hearts of the public. He accused the Chhattisgarh chief minister of leaving no stone unturned to insult his deceased father Ajit Jogi.