Marwahi to Witness Polls Sans Jogis for the First Time as Amit Jogi, Wife Richa's Nominations Rejected

In a jolt to Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, party chief Amit Jogi’s nomination for the upcoming bypolls in Marwahi was rejected on Saturday. It will be for the first time in the history of Chhattisgarh, that Marwahi will witness a political contest sans the Jogis. The nomination of Amit’s wife Richa Jogi, whose caste certificate was suspended earlier, was also rejected.

Marwahi, the family bastion of Jogis, had fallen vacant after the demise of former chief minister Ajit Jogi.

A high-level investigation committee had on Thursday quashed the caste certificate of Jogi junior, a copy of which was presented before the district election officers in Mungeli during the scrutiny of nominations on Saturday.

Amit Jogi, who was present on the occasion at district election office with his lawyers, had lengthy arguments with the poll officers. He had filed his nomination on Friday.

Sensing that his nomination could be rejected, the JCC chief had planned to field his wife, Richa in the bypolls but her caste certificate was suspended after a complaint was lodged by Sant Kumar Netam with the Mungeli district administration.

Jogi presented his arguments for around two hours and sought further time but the district election officer declined his request and announced that his nomination has been rejected.

"The state government is misusing its powers," he said. He added that Jogis could be ousted from Marwahi but the affected and respect carried by Marwahi and Jogis for each other won’t end.

The JCC had filed four nominations, so, one from the remaining two candidates are now expected to be offered Form B for the bypoll.

Meanwhile, complainant Sant Kumar Netam expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for "bringing forward the truth."