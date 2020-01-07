Masked Men Involved in JNU Attack Will be Exposed Soon: Prakash Javadekar
Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday ordered an inquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible.
Masked miscreants armed with sticks roaming around campus in JNU on Sunday (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said "masked" men involved in the JNU attack will be exposed soon as the Home ministry has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said misunderstanding are deliberately being spread in JNU and others parts of the country to incite violence.
"I feel that Home minister has ordered an enquiry and the masked men involved in the JNU attack will soon be unmasked.
"Also, misunderstandings are deliberately being spread in JNU and in others parts of the country to incite violence, which will also be exposed," he said.
On Sunday, a mob of masked men stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel.
