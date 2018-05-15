GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Maski Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Pratapagouda Patil Wins

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:23 PM IST
Live election result of 58 Sindhanur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Sindhanur MLA.
Maski (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Raichur district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Koppal Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,95,504 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 96,649 are male, 98,829 female and 16 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 102.25 and the approximate literacy rate is 60%
Live Status INC Pratapagouda Patil Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6038744.17%Pratapagouda Patil
BJP6017444.01%Basangouda Turvihal
JD(S)113928.33%Rajasomanath Nayak
NOTA20491.50%Nota
IND9830.72%Basavanagaud
AIMEP9100.67%Babu Nayaka
IND8210.60%Amaresh Matur

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 19,147 votes (18.11%) securing 43.08% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 64.14%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,643 votes (9.04%) registering 42.26% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Maski live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

