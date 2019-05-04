Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Masood Azhar a Terrorist But Who Sent Him to Pakistan, Asks Rahul as BJP Claims Credit for UN Listing

The United Nations' designation of Azhar came through after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, a decade after New Delhi approached the world body for the first time on the issue.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Masood Azhar a Terrorist But Who Sent Him to Pakistan, Asks Rahul as BJP Claims Credit for UN Listing
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.
Loading...
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for claiming credit for the listing of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist and accused it of compromising on the issue of terror.

Reminding the BJP of the Kandahar incident, Gandhi said: “Strictest of actions should be taken against Masood Azhar, but who sent him back to Pakistan? Who bowed down to terror and released him? Not the Congress, but it was the BJP government.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the United Nations' decision to list Azhar as a global terrorist was a "big victory" in the fight against terror, and claimed that it will serve as the first step in his government's plan to end all terror acts aimed at India. "From now on, whenever the country faces danger of any kind from anybody, we will enter their homes and eliminate them. If they fire bullets at us, we will fire bombs at them," he said at an election rally in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

"The world has begun listening to India over the last few years. We cannot be ignored anymore. And I would like to say openly that this is just the start. Just wait and see what happens next," PM Modi added.

The United Nations' designation of Azhar came through after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, a decade after New Delhi approached the world body for the first time on the issue.

The Opposition, however, has trained its guns on the BJP, accusing it of politicising events during the Lok Sabha elections.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram