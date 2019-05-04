Masood Azhar a Terrorist But Who Sent Him to Pakistan, Asks Rahul as BJP Claims Credit for UN Listing

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for claiming credit for the listing of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist and accused it of compromising on the issue of terror.Reminding the BJP of the Kandahar incident, Gandhi said: “Strictest of actions should be taken against Masood Azhar, but who sent him back to Pakistan? Who bowed down to terror and released him? Not the Congress, but it was the BJP government.”Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the United Nations' decision to list Azhar as a global terrorist was a "big victory" in the fight against terror, and claimed that it will serve as the first step in his government's plan to end all terror acts aimed at India. "From now on, whenever the country faces danger of any kind from anybody, we will enter their homes and eliminate them. If they fire bullets at us, we will fire bombs at them," he said at an election rally in Rajasthan's Jaipur."The world has begun listening to India over the last few years. We cannot be ignored anymore. And I would like to say openly that this is just the start. Just wait and see what happens next," PM Modi added.The United Nations' designation of Azhar came through after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, a decade after New Delhi approached the world body for the first time on the issue.The Opposition, however, has trained its guns on the BJP, accusing it of politicising events during the Lok Sabha elections.