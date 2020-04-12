Mass Gatherings, Publicity Stunts: Why Andhra's Grocery Distribution Events are Invite to Covid-19

Hyderabad: The grocery distribution programmes in Andhra Pradesh have become a potential crisis waiting to erupt as huge gatherings defying the lockdown have become a common sight across the state.

On Saturday, ruling YSRCP MLA from Kovur, Prasanna Kumar Reddy, was booked for violating lockdown after his grocery distribution programme led to a massive gathering of 4,500 people.







Hours after the incident, MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy from Srikalahasti, Chittoor district, held a massive rally to distribute groceries to needy.







Riding a scooter, Reddy led a row of 30 tractors carrying rice and vegetables. Each tractor carried the banners of those who liberally contributed to the funds of the prime minister as well as chief minister.







The MLA distributed 5kg rice, watermelon, and vegetables Dosakaya to 10,000 households in Srikalahasthi town in Andhra Pradesh.