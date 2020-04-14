POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Mass Testing Key to Fight Covid-19, India Nowhere in Game, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Stating that the country has quite low level of testing for coronavirus infection, he said with only 149 tests per million population, India is currently in the company of countries like Laos, Niger and Honduras.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said mass testing for coronavirus infection is key to fighting its spread but the country is currently "nowhere in the game".

Stating that the country has quite low level of testing for coronavirus infection, he said with only 149 tests per million population, India is currently in the company of countries like Laos, Niger and Honduras.

"India delayed the purchase of testing kits & is now critically short of them," he said on Twitter.

"With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162). Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. At present we are nowhere in the game," he added in his tweet.

