Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain’s plea seeking contempt action against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly leaking CCTV footage to media will be heard by a Delhi court on Monday.

Jain’s plea accused the central agency of leaking CCTV footage purportedly showing him receive a massage in Tihar Jail to the media “despite an undertaking given in the court". The ED on Saturday was asked to file a response to the plea by Special Judge Vikas Dhull.

The videos showing Jain receiving massages, reading files and meeting visitors in prison once again on Saturday stirred a controversy over the minister’s ‘special treatment’ in jail, as accused by the ED. The AAP drew flak over the video, with the opposition BJP and Congress demanding his sacking and questioning the “silence" of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia meanwhile claimed that Jain had had two spine operations and was prescribed physiotherapy by the doctor.

The ED had during a bail hearing earlier accused Jain of getting special treatment inside the jail. In October, it had taken out footage of the cell where Jain was being kept, claiming that it is evidence of the minister influencing key witnesses brought to his cell by prison staff.

The court had ordered the ED and Jain’s legal team not to leak any content of affidavits and video in this regard and had taken their undertakings in the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

