Opposition lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday shouted slogans of “Modi-Adani bhai bhai” and created pandemonium as the prime minister replied to the motion of thanks on the president’s address.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been holding protests in both Houses of Parliament, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to allegations that the central government showed favouritism to the Adani Group.

A day earlier, the PM began his address in the Lok Sabha with a sharp jab at Rahul Gandhi’s speech from Tuesday, declaring “the entire ‘ecosystem’ was excited… after some people’s remarks yesterday".

“Yesterday, after some people’s remarks in Lok Sabha… the entire ‘ecosystem’ was excited. Supporters were jubilant. Some people were very happy, saying, ‘yeh hui na baat (this is how it should be). Maybe they slept well and could not wake up on time. For them it has been said, ‘Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain, wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain’," Modi said in the Lok Sabha.

He also tore into the Congress, saying that the years between 2004 to 2014 were burdened with scams. He asserted that this decade saw the decline of the Indian economy and observed that the country under UPA was called the “Lost Decade".

“The blessings of 140 crore Indians is my Suraksha Kavach," PM Modi said, adding that those who indulge in abuses will forever wallow in disappointment and frustration.

The opposition’s conduct in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, meanwhile, evoked strong and interesting reactions on social media platform Twitter.

Lesson for MPs male and female - observe the implacable master at work - PM @narendramodi in parliament.Obnoxious heckling by house "elders" and not a word out of context.— Advaita Kala (@AdvaitaKala) February 9, 2023

Opposition continuously disrupting the PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha and now if any disciplinary action is taken they will cry for democracy— Hardik (@Humor_Silly) February 9, 2023

Rajya Sabha was supposed to be house of well educated intelligent and well behaved MPs..— नंदिता ठाकुर 🇮🇳 (@nanditathhakur) February 9, 2023

उच्च सदन में निम्न मानसिकता के विपक्षी सांसदों को बैठाना कहाँ तक सही है।देश का प्रधानमंत्री बोल रहा है, बच्चों की तरह हल्ला गुल्ला मचा रहे हैं।सुना था राज्यसभा में विद्वान बैठते हैं तो तर्कों से काट करते हैं?— Ravi Bhadoria (@ravibhadoria) February 9, 2023

The opposition in their attempt to hackle PM @narendramodi will have consequences.The opposition will find it difficult to digest when BJP will use this. These shouting MPs must face contempt of the people. — संवैधानिक डकैत (@Shivam_h9) February 9, 2023

The conglomerate headed by industrialist Gautam Adani has been under the scanner since American short-seller Hindenburg Research, on January 24, accused it of pulling off the “largest con in corporate history”. The Adani Group has rejected these charges, terming them a “conspiracy".

PM Modi on Thursday continued his speech through the protests by opposition MPs, leading some of them to shout slogans of “kuch toh bolo (at least say something)”.

The prime minister said that the behaviour and language of some individuals in Parliament disappointed the entire country.

“To those who hold such a mentality, I will only say – Jitna keechad uchhaloge, kamal utna hi khilega (the more mud you throw at us, the more the lotus will bloom),” he remarked, referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election symbol.

