English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Master of Situation': Shatrughan Sinha is All Praises for Rahul Gandhi After Income Guarantee 'Masterstroke'
Speculation is rife that Sinha, one of the most vocal critics of the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will join the Congress in the next few days and contest Lok Sabha poll from Patna Sahib.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha.
Loading...
Patna: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is all set to quit the BJP and join the opposition alliance in Bihar, on Tuesday showered praises on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, calling him the "master of situation" and his proposed minimum income guarantee scheme--'NYAY'a "masterstroke".
"It is a masterstroke by the master of situation @RahulGandhi declaring #MinimumIncomeGuarantee scheme. It has rattled our people so much that some of our prominent people had to rush for a press conference, calling the whole declaration/announcement chhal-kapat (skulduggery)," Sinha tweeted.
He said he would like to know from BJP leaders that when they announced various "jumlas" about Rs 15 lakh in the banks accounts of every individual, farm loan waiver and subsidies to farmers, and more than two crore jobs for the youth, was that fair.
"Aap kare toh rasleela, baki kare toh character dheela! What is right for Peter, should be right for Paul, Sir! The people have welcomed this move and are very excited. Farmers loans have been waived as promised by them recently in three different states," he added referring to the newly elected Congress governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
"This is how things are paid in the same coin. That is why it is called master of situation Rahul Gandhi," Sinha said in his final tweet.
Speculation is rife that Sinha, one of the most vocal critics of the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will join the Congress in the next few days and contest Lok Sabha poll from Patna Sahib.
"It is a masterstroke by the master of situation @RahulGandhi declaring #MinimumIncomeGuarantee scheme. It has rattled our people so much that some of our prominent people had to rush for a press conference, calling the whole declaration/announcement chhal-kapat (skulduggery)," Sinha tweeted.
He said he would like to know from BJP leaders that when they announced various "jumlas" about Rs 15 lakh in the banks accounts of every individual, farm loan waiver and subsidies to farmers, and more than two crore jobs for the youth, was that fair.
"Aap kare toh rasleela, baki kare toh character dheela! What is right for Peter, should be right for Paul, Sir! The people have welcomed this move and are very excited. Farmers loans have been waived as promised by them recently in three different states," he added referring to the newly elected Congress governments in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
"This is how things are paid in the same coin. That is why it is called master of situation Rahul Gandhi," Sinha said in his final tweet.
Speculation is rife that Sinha, one of the most vocal critics of the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will join the Congress in the next few days and contest Lok Sabha poll from Patna Sahib.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Friday 22 March , 2019 IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Live TV
Recommended For You
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results