Master Strategist Anurag Thakur, MoS Finance, Rewarded With Elevation in New Team Modi

Anurag Thakur, MoS Finance, is set to be elevated in the new Team Modi. Thakur, a 4th-term elected MP from Hamirpur, has served 3 terms spanning 7 years as BJPs Youth Wing President.

He is well versed with political manoeuvring and messaging; something that has been strategically utilised by Home Minister Amit Shah over the years.

Thakur was instrumental in cementing the alliance with his friend Dushyant Chautala of the JJP; a role which was publicly acknowledged by Shah.

Thakur’s electoral experience and sharp political acumen was also on display once Shah appointed him incharge of the newly carved UT of J&K. Strategically important for the BJP were the 1st DDC polls where Thakur spent well over a month, igniting the cadre and expanding the BJPs footprint, paving the way for Modi & Shah duo to plan for its delimitation.

Thakur’s sports administration experience proved to be a weapon in ensuring Sourav Ganguly’s BCCI presidency and Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s unopposed election to the Board. Ganguly even acknowledged this in a tweet, saying it would not have been possible without Thakur.

The young leader’s policy interventions as Chief Whip and scathing attacks on Rahul Gandhi were also appreciated in the party. Thakur also summoned the tech giants as Chairman of the IT Committee, setting a precedent for making them answerable to India’s laws and Parliament.

A rookie when he got elected as an MP to now the only MoS in the Finance Ministry, Thakur has definitely come a long way.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here