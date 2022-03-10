Matera Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Matera seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Arun Veer Singh (BJP), Ali Akbar (INC), Aqib Ulla Khan (BSP), Mariya (SP), Kripa Shankar (LKD), Gauhar (IND), Rahul (IND), Lal Bahadur (IND), Santosh Kumar Arya (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.95%, which is 0.15% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Yasar Shah of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Matera results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.284 Matera (मटेरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Baharaich district of Uttar Pradesh. Matera is part of Bahraich Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.35% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 49.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,73,979 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,98,693 were male and 1,75,262 female and 24 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Matera in 2019 was: 882 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,86,805 eligible electors, of which 1,73,697 were male,1,51,080 female and 28 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,66,769 eligible electors, of which 1,45,932 were male, 1,20,821 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Matera in 2017 was 4. In 2012, there were 1 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yasar Shah of SP won in this seat defeating Arun Veer Singh of BJP by a margin of 1,595 which was 0.79% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 39.45% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Yasar Shah of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ali Akbar of INC by a margin of 2,801 votes which was 1.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 26.18% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 284 Matera Assembly segment of the 56. Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency. Akshaibar Lal of BJP won the Bahraich Parliament seat defeating Shabbir Balmiki of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bahraich Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Matera are: Arun Veer Singh (BJP), Ali Akbar (INC), Aqib Ulla Khan (BSP), Mariya (SP), Kripa Shankar (LKD), Gauhar (IND), Rahul (IND), Lal Bahadur (IND), Santosh Kumar Arya (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.95%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.8%, while it was 60.06% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Matera went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.284 Matera Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 321. In 2012, there were 266 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.284 Matera comprises of the following areas of Baharaich district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2-Nawabganj and 4 Matera of 1 Nanpara Tehsil; Panchayats 2 Mohammadnagar, 5 Kishunpurmafi, 6 Singaha, 11 Jauhara, 12 Soharwa, 13 Raipur, 14 Chakoojot, 15 Laukana, 16 Begampur, 17 Jalal Patti, 18 Itkauri, 19 Jagdeeshpur Shokha, 20 Meerpur Kasba, 21 Tanda Jalal of 1 Bahraich KC and Risiya Bazar Nagar Panchayat of 3 Bahraich Tehsil; Panchayats 26 Dharmenpur, 27 Teriya, 28 Ramgaon, 29 Mukeriya, 30 Basounamafi, 31 Newada, 32 Mirjapur and 33 Dashrathpur of 2 Tajwapur KC of 2 Mahasi Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Matera constituency, which are: Nanpara, Mahasi, Bahraich, Shrawasti. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Matera is approximately 487 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Matera is: 27°41’08.2"N 81°34’12.4"E.

