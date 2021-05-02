Mathabhanga Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

2. Mathabhanga (माथाभांगा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Mathabhanga is part of 1. Cooch behar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 59.55%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,47,646 eligible electors, of which 1,28,992 were male, 1,18,653 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mathabhanga in 2021 is 920.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,29,622 eligible electors, of which 1,19,868 were male, 1,09,753 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,088 eligible electors, of which 1,03,076 were male, 91,012 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mathabhanga in 2016 was 175. In 2011, there were 95.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Binay Krishna Barman of TMC won in this seat by defeating Khagen Chandra Barman of CPIM by a margin of 31,918 votes which was 15.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.1% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Binay Krishna Barman of TMC won in this seat defeating Ananta Roy of CPIM by a margin of 5,324 votes which was 3.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.46% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 2. Mathabhanga Assembly segment of Cooch behar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Cooch behar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Cooch behar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Mathabhanga are: Ashok Barman (CPIM), Girindra Nath Barman (TMC), Sushil Barman (BJP), Kangsa Raj Barman (KPPU), Bikash Barman (SUCOIC), Ratan Barman (AMB), Animesh Mohanta (IND), Haradhan Roy (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.75%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.31%, while it was 86.85% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 2. Mathabhanga constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 269. In 2011 there were 239 polling stations.

EXTENT:

2. Mathabhanga constituency comprises of the following areas of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Mathabhanga-II, 2. Mathabhanga (M). and 3. Hazrahat- I, Hazrahat-II and Pachagarh GPs of CDB Mathabhanga-I. It shares an inter-state border with Cooch Behar.

The total area covered by Mathabhanga is 351 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mathabhanga is: 26°24’29.5"N 89°13’46.9"E.

