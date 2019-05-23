English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mathurapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Mathurapur (মথুরাপুর) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
20. Mathurapur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.53%. The estimated literacy level of Mathurapur is 78.41%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Choudhury Mohan Jatua of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,38,768 votes which was 11.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.92% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mathurapur was: Choudhury Mohan Jatua (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,72,277 men, 7,16,496 women and 12 voters of the third gender.
Mathurapur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NDPI
--
--
Amitav Naskar
SUCI
--
--
Purna Chandra Naiya
IND
--
--
Asit Kumar Haldar
IND
--
--
Pronab Kumar Jatua
BSP
--
--
Soumen Sarkar
BJP
--
--
Shyamaprasad Halder
NOTA
--
--
Nota
AITC
--
--
Choudhury Mohan Jatua
CPI(M)
--
--
Dr. Sarat Chandra Haldar
INC
--
--
Krittibas Sardar
