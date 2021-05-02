Matigara-Naxalbari Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

25. Matigara-Naxalbari (मतिगरा-नक्सलबाड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Darjeeling district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Nepal. Matigara-Naxalbari is part of 4. Darjeeling Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.91%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,85,728 eligible electors, of which 1,42,465 were male, 1,43,261 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Matigara-Naxalbari in 2021 is 1006.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,49,408 eligible electors, of which 1,26,016 were male, 1,23,392 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,061 eligible electors, of which 1,00,243 were male, 93,819 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Matigara-Naxalbari in 2016 was 2,331. In 2011, there were 1,148.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sankar Malakar of INC won in this seat by defeating Amar Sinha of TMC by a margin of 18,627 votes which was 8.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.28% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sankar Malakar of INC won in this seat defeating Jharen Roy of CPIM by a margin of 6,833 votes which was 4.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.19% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 25. Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly segment of Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Darjeeling Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Darjeeling Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Matigara-Naxalbari are: Anandamay Barman (BJP), Rajen Sundas (TMC), Sankar Malakar (INC), Sudip Mandal (BSP), Harish Chandra Barman (SUCOIC), Rakesh Mondal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.43%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.95%, while it was 84.8% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 390 polling stations in 25. Matigara-Naxalbari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 292. In 2011 there were 237 polling stations.

EXTENT:

25. Matigara-Naxalbari constituency comprises of the following areas of Darjeeling district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Naxalbari, 2. Atharakhai, Champasari (excluding Villages Sitong Forest, Sivoke Hill Forest and Sivoke Forest) Matigara-I, Matigara-II, Patharghata GPs of CDB Matigara. It shares an inter-state border with Darjeeling.

The total area covered by Matigara-Naxalbari is 298 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Matigara-Naxalbari is: 26°43’46.2"N 88°18’25.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Matigara-Naxalbari results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam