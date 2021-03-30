politics

Mattannur Candidate List: Key Contests in Mattannur Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Mattanur constituency are: K. K. Shailaja of CPI(M), Illikkal Agasthy of RSP, Biju Elakkuzhi of BJP

Mattannur Assembly constituency in Kannur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Mattannur seat is part of the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections E. P. Jayarajan of CPM won from this seat beating K. P. Prasanth of JDU by a margin of 43,381 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections E.P.Jayarajan of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Joseph Chaavara of SJD by a margin of 30,512 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kannur Parliamentary constituency CPIM was ahead in the Mattannur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 30, 2021, 16:39 IST