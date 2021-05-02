Mattannur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: K K Shailaja Teacher of CPIM Leading

15. Mattannur (मत्तानुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kannur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Mattannur is part of 2. Kannur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.86%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,89,308 eligible electors, of which 90,126 were male, 99,182 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mattannur in 2021 is 1100.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,77,911 eligible electors, of which 84,194 were male, 93,717 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,60,711 eligible electors, of which 75,633 were male, 85,078 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mattannur in 2016 was 1,415. In 2011, there were 896.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, E. P. Jayarajan of CPIM won in this seat by defeating K. P. Prasanth of JDU by a margin of 43,381 votes which was 29.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 56.52% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, E.P.Jayarajan of CPIM won in this seat defeating Joseph Chaavara of SJD by a margin of 30,512 votes which was 22.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 56.55% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 15. Mattannur Assembly segment of Kannur Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Kannur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kannur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Mattannur are: Illikkal Augusthy (RVNSP), Biju Elakkuzhi (BJP), K K Shailaja Teacher (CPIM), Rafeek Keechery (SDPOI), Agusthy N A (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.54%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.59%, while it was 82.73% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 15. Mattannur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 157. In 2011 there were 146 polling stations.

EXTENT:

15. Mattannur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kannur district of Kerala: Mattannur Municipality and Chittariparamba, Keezhallur, Koodali, Malur, Mangattidam, Kolayad and Thillenkeri Panchayats in Thalassery Taluk and Padiyur-Kalliad Panchayat in Taliparamba Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kannur.

The total area covered by Mattannur is 347 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mattannur is: 11°55’56.3"N 75°34’18.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Mattannur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam