'Matter Closed, Congress Can Keep Questioning': Govt Sources on Withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG Cover

The elite SPG security cover given to Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was withdrawn 28 years after the elite force's continuous deployment, and it was replaced by the 'Z-plus' security of the CRPF.

Updated:November 20, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
'Matter Closed, Congress Can Keep Questioning': Govt Sources on Withdrawal of Gandhis' SPG Cover
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra arrive to pay tribute to the late Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi on August 20, 2018. (PTI)

New Delhi: The government has said there is no going back on the decision to withdraw the SPG cover provided to the Gandhi family even as the Congress took up the issue both inside Parliament and outside.

Top home ministry sources said there was no question of any reply on the issue by the government. “The matter is closed... Congress can keep asking questions,” the sources said.

The elite SPG security cover given to Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was withdrawn 28 years after the elite force's continuous deployment, and it was replaced by the 'Z-plus' security of the CRPF.

The decision to withdraw SPG cover given to the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, was taken after a detailed security assessment, a senior home ministry official said.

The Congress has alleged that by withdrawing their SPG cover the government was endangering the lives of Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka, and the decision showed that the BJP leadership was "blinded by personal hatred and political vendetta".

Lashing out, the opposition reminded the Modi government that a similar mistake was committed in case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated, and that it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee who amended the law to give SPG security to Gandhi family members.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Congress leader Anand Sharma said politics must be separated from the security of leaders. Union minister JP Nadda responded to the charges, denying that the move was political.

“There is nothing political, security hasn't been withdrawn. Home Ministry has a very set pattern and there is a protocol. It is not done by a politician, it is done by Home Ministry and according to threat perception the security is given and withdrawn,” he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
