CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » Politics » Matter of Immense Pride for Every BJP Member: PM on Party Getting Its First RS Seat from Puducherry
1-MIN READ

Matter of Immense Pride for Every BJP Member: PM on Party Getting Its First RS Seat from Puducherry

The PMO noted that the crop varieties with special traits have been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). (Image: @PMO India/Twitter)

The PMO noted that the crop varieties with special traits have been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). (Image: @PMO India/Twitter)

He also congratulated Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively

With the BJP getting its first Rajya Sabha member from Puducherry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that it was a matter of immense pride for every member of the party. He also congratulated Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

In a tweet, Modi said, “It is a matter of immense pride for every BJP Karyakarta that our Party has got its first ever Rajya Sabha MP from Puducherry in Shri S. Selvaganabathy Ji. The trust placed in us by the people of Puducherry is humbling. We will keep working for Puducherry’s progress." He added, “Congratulations to my Ministerial colleagues, Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji and Shri @Murugan_MoS Ji on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively. I am confident that they will enrich Parliamentary proceedings and further our agenda of public good". The AINRC-BJP alliance is in power in the union territory of Puducherry.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:September 28, 2021, 13:36 IST