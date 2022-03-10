Mau Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading At 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Mau seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ashok Kumar Singh (BJP), Fakhre Alam (CPI), Bhim (BSP), Madhavendra Bahadur Singh (INC), Abbas Ansari (SBSPA), Munauvar (PEP), Ramkishor (JKPR), Vikramjit Singh (AAP), Shailendra (SUCOIC), Jitendra Singh Chauhan (IND), Parmahans (IND), Movin Ahamad (IND), Rajpat Chauhan (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.63%, which is -2.53% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mukhtar Anshari of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.356 Mau (मऊ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Mau district of Uttar Pradesh. Mau is part of Ghosi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.08% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,43,527 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,87,664 were male and 1,55,856 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mau in 2019 was: 831 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,27,525 eligible electors, of which 2,38,901 were male,2,03,350 female and 19 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,85,841 eligible electors, of which 2,10,981 were male, 1,74,846 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mau in 2017 was 681. In 2012, there were 647 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mukhtar Anshari of BSP won in this seat defeating Mahendra Rajbhar of SBSP by a margin of 8,698 which was 3.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 36.39% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mukhtar Ansari of QED emerged victorious in this seat beating Bheem Rajbhar of BSP by a margin of 5,904 votes which was 2.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. QED had a vote share of 31.24% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 356 Mau Assembly segment of the 70. Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency. Atul Kumar Singh of BSP won the Ghosi Parliament seat defeating Harinarayan of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ghosi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.63%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.16%, while it was 58.25% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mau went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.356 Mau Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 418. In 2012, there were 370 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.356 Mau comprises of the following areas of Mau district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Haldharpur, 2 Ratanpura, 5 Mau Nath Bhanjan, Panchayats 51 Khawaja Jahanpur, 52 Nasopur, 53 Sarwan, 54 Ranvirpur of 4 Kopaganj KC and Mau Nath Bhanjan Municipal Board of 3 Mau Nath Bhanjan Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mau constituency, which are: Muhammadabad- Gohna, Ghosi, Belthara Road, Rasara, Zahoorabad, Jangipur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mau is approximately 368 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mau is: 25°56’06.7"N 83°44’14.3"E.

