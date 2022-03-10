Maur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP is Leading at 12PM

Live election results updates of Maur seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Jagmeet Singh Brar (SAD), Darshan Singh Bajigar (IND), Comrade Pritpal Singh (CPIMLL), Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana (AAP), Dayal Sodhi (BJP), Dr. Manoj Bala Bansal (INC), Hardev Singh Baggar Maur Mandi (IND), Pargat Singh (IND), Mangal Ram (IND), Lakha Singh Sidhana (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Punjab Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 80.57%, which is -3.97% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Jagdev Singh of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Maur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.95 Maur (Maur Mandi) (मौर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Bathinda district of Punjab. Maur is part of Bathinda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.22% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 167547 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 79,301 were male and 88,242 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Maur in 2022 is: 1,113 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,43,296 eligible electors, of which 86,802 were male,76,028 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,44,111 eligible electors, of which 77,028 were male, 67,083 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Maur in 2017 was 1,335. In 2012, there were 916 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Jagdev Singh of AAP won in this seat defeating Janmeja Singh Sekhon of SAD by a margin of 14,677 which was 10.67% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 45.27% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Janmeja Singh of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Mangat Rai Bansal of INC by a margin of 1,387 votes which was 1.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 37.12% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 95 Maur Assembly segment of the 11. Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Maur are: Jagmeet Singh Brar (SAD), Darshan Singh Bajigar (IND), Comrade Pritpal Singh (CPIMLL), Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana (AAP), Dayal Sodhi (BJP), Dr. Manoj Bala Bansal (INC), Hardev Singh Baggar Maur Mandi (IND), Pargat Singh (IND), Mangal Ram (IND), Lakha Singh Sidhana (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.57%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 84.54%, while it was 84.78% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Maur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.95 Maur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 169. In 2012, there were 149 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.95 Maur comprises of the following areas of Bathinda district of Punjab: KC Maur Kalan and Maur (Municipal Council) of Talwandi Sabo Tehsil; KCs Balian Wali and Rampura of Rampura Phul Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Maur constituency, which are: Bhadaur, Mansa, Sardulgarh, Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda Rural, Bhucho Mandi, Rampura Phul. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Maur is approximately 616 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Maur is: 30°07’49.4"N 75°12’24.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Maur results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.