Mauranipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: ADS Leading at 12 AM

Live election results updates of Mauranipur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ghanashyam Das (STJP), Rashmi Arya (ADS), Rohit Ratan (BSP), Tilak Chandra Ahirwar (SP), Bhagwandas (INC), Brajkuwar (JAP), Manohar (BSCP), Meena Kumari (SHS), Mohan Lal Singarya (AAP), Jitendra Kumar (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.69%, which is -0.17% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Biharilal Arya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mauranipur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.224 Mauranipur (मऊरानीपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh. Mauranipur is part of Jhansi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.87% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.05%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 436054 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,39,051 were male and 1,96,986 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mauranipur in 2019 was: 824 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,94,353 eligible electors, of which 2,14,113 were male,1,87,944 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,60,095 eligible electors, of which 1,93,739 were male, 1,66,342 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mauranipur in 2017 was 51. In 2012, there were 15 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Biharilal Arya of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Rashmi Arya of SP by a margin of 16,971 which was 6.31% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.8% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Rashmi Arya of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajendra Rahul Ahirwar of BSP by a margin of 6,648 votes which was 2.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 29.1% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 224 Mauranipur Assembly segment of the 46. Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Sharma of BJP won the Jhansi Parliament seat defeating Shyam Sundar Singh of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhansi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mauranipur are: Ghanashyam Das (STJP), Rashmi Arya (ADS), Rohit Ratan (BSP), Tilak Chandra Ahirwar (SP), Bhagwandas (INC), Brajkuwar (JAP), Manohar (BSCP), Meena Kumari (SHS), Mohan Lal Singarya (AAP), Jitendra Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.69%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.86%, while it was 64.69% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mauranipur went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.224 Mauranipur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 418. In 2012, there were 386 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.224 Mauranipur comprises of the following areas of Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh: 4 Mauranipur Tehsil; KCs 2 Tahrauli, 3 Todi Fatehpur, Panchayats 1 Achausa, 2 Atarsuwan, 3 Baghaira, 6 Baram Pura, 7 Baror, 8 Baraura, 9 Bari Bujurg, 10 Chandwari, 11 Karguwan Khurd, 12 Khalar, 14 Londi, 16 Madha Dilawali, 17 Pathrendi, 18 Pipara, 20 Shamsherpura, 21 Semri and 22 Sarsenda of 1 Baghera KC and Todi Fatehpur Nagar Panchayat of 3 Tahrauli Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Mauranipur constituency, which are: Garautha, Charkhari, Jhansi Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Tikamgarh, Niwari and Chhatarpur districts of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Mauranipur is approximately 1672 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mauranipur is: 25°22’26.4"N 79°05’28.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mauranipur results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.