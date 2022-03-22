Maurya, Sharma to Return, Dalit Face for 3rd Deputy? BJP Calculates '24 Results as it Chalks Out Yogi's Team

Hope for Keshav Prasad Maurya’s return as CM Yogi’s deputy has risen after the Bharataiya Janata Party decided to go with Pushkar Singh Dhami as Uttarakhand chief minister for the second time, even as he lost his own seat, Khatima. Sources told News18 that both Maurya and other deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will mostly probably retain their positions, while the ruling is open to the option of a third deputy, which may be a Dalit face, However, a final call is yet to be taken.

A report in Times of India, that again quoted BJP sources, refuted claims on Sharma’s fate. The report stated that there is a broad consensus on retaining Maurya, but chances are that Sharma could be replaced by another Brahmin face, Brajesh Pathak, or someone else. A final decision on this is likely to be taken on March 24 in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah, it said.

The report further said that for the third deputy, former Uttarakhand governor and now Agra Rural MLA Baby Rani Maurya is the front-runner. According to TOI, the BJP think tank is working on the formation of the Yogi Cabinet keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It’s working on a plan to win over the Dalit vote bank which is looking for an alternative after considerable weakening of Mayawati-led BSP, say political analysts.

Meanwhile, the preparations for Yogi Adityanath’s grand swearing-in are in full swing at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, and around 50,000 spectators, 200 VVIPs, including chief ministers and top politicians along with thousands of beneficiaries of the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government, are expected to attend the ceremony, which is likely to be held on March 25, according to sources.

To avoid any kind of inconvenience to the people, and keeping in mind the VVIP movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take the air route to the venue. PM Modi is expected to reach the swearing-in venue in a chopper, and a helipad is being built near Ekana Stadium. Also, a new road is being built specially for the PM’s transit from the helipad to Ekana stadium, according to sources. Another helipad is being built near the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters, in close proximity to the stadium, which is likely to be used for the movement of CMs.

