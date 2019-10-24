Take the pledge to vote

Maval Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मावळ): Sunil Shankarrao Shelke of NCP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Maval (मावळ) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
NCP
Sunil Shankarrao Shelke
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Maval (मावळ) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

204. Maval (मावळ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Maval Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.45%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,45,516 eligible electors, of which 1,78,862 were male, 1,66,651 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 116 service voters had also registered to vote.

Maval Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NCP
44396
69.96%
Sunil Shankarrao Shelke
BJP
17186
27.08%
Bala Alias Sanjay Vishwanath Bhegade
VBA
731
1.15%
Ramesh Ananda Ovhal
NOTA
417
0.66%
Nota
IND
227
0.36%
Mukesh Manohar Agarwal
BSP
222
0.35%
Mandakini Shashikant Bhosale
IND
156
0.25%
Dharmpal Yashwantrao Tantarpale
IND
120
0.19%
Adv. Khanduji Balaji Tikone

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,92,898 eligible electors, of which 1,53,367 were male, 1,39,530 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 116 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,80,748.

Maval has an elector sex ratio of 931.73.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhegade Sanjay (Bala) Vishwanath of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 28001 votes which was 13.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.71% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bala Alias Sanjay Vishwanath Bhegade of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 14318 votes which was 7.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.29% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 204. Maval Assembly segment of Maval Lok Sabha constituency. Maval Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.36%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.2%, while it was 65.41 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.84%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 354 polling stations in 204. Maval constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 340.

Extent: 204. Maval constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Maval Tehsil, Haveli Tehsil (Part) - Chinchwad Revenue Circle (Dehu Saza) and Dehu Road Cantonment.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Maval is: 18.7666 73.5465.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Maval results.

