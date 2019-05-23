Maval Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Maval Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SHS -- -- Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Dr. Somnath Alias Balashaheb Arjun Pol IND -- -- Suresh Shripati Taur KKJHS -- -- Jagdish Alias Ayyappa Shamrao Sonawane APOI -- -- Jaya Sanjay Patil VBA -- -- Rajaram Narayan Patil BPSP -- -- Madan Shivaji Patil BNS(P) -- -- Prakash Bhivaji Mahadik BMP -- -- Pandharinath Namdeo Patil NCP -- -- Parth Ajit Pawar IND -- -- Suraj Ashokrao Khandare IND -- -- Navnath Vishwanath Dudhal IND -- -- Amruta Abhijit Apte IND -- -- Ajay Hanumant Londhe BRSP -- -- Sunil Baban Gaikwad IND -- -- Prashant Alias Babaraje Ganpat Deshmukh IND -- -- Balkrushna Dhanaji Gharat IND -- -- Vijay Hanumant Randil IND -- -- Rajendra Maruti Kate (Patil) IND -- -- Rakesh Prabhakar Chavan BSP -- -- Adv. Kanade Sanjay Kisan

33. Maval is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.47%. The estimated literacy level of Maval is 86.91%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Appa Alias Shrirang Chandu Barne of SS won in this seat by defeating the PWPI candidate by a margin of 1,57,397 votes which was 13.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 43.63% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Babar Gajanan Dharmshi of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 80,619 votes which was 11.23% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 50.83% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.11% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.72% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Maval was: Appa Alias Shrirang Chandu Barne (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,35,961 men, 9,17,770 women and 10 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Maval is: 18.756487 73.456206Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मावल, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); মাভাল, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); मावळ, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); મવાલ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); மாவெல், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); మావల్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಮಾವಲ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); മാവൽ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).