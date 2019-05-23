English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maval Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Maval (मावळ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
33. Maval is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.47%. The estimated literacy level of Maval is 86.91%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Appa Alias Shrirang Chandu Barne of SS won in this seat by defeating the PWPI candidate by a margin of 1,57,397 votes which was 13.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 43.63% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Babar Gajanan Dharmshi of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 80,619 votes which was 11.23% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 50.83% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.11% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.72% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Maval was: Appa Alias Shrirang Chandu Barne (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,35,961 men, 9,17,770 women and 10 voters of the third gender.
The geographic coordinates of Maval is: 18.756487 73.456206
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मावल, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); মাভাল, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); मावळ, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); મવાલ, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); மாவெல், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); మావల్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಮಾವಲ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); മാവൽ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Maval Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
--
--
Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Dr. Somnath Alias Balashaheb Arjun Pol
IND
--
--
Suresh Shripati Taur
KKJHS
--
--
Jagdish Alias Ayyappa Shamrao Sonawane
APOI
--
--
Jaya Sanjay Patil
VBA
--
--
Rajaram Narayan Patil
BPSP
--
--
Madan Shivaji Patil
BNS(P)
--
--
Prakash Bhivaji Mahadik
BMP
--
--
Pandharinath Namdeo Patil
NCP
--
--
Parth Ajit Pawar
IND
--
--
Suraj Ashokrao Khandare
IND
--
--
Navnath Vishwanath Dudhal
IND
--
--
Amruta Abhijit Apte
IND
--
--
Ajay Hanumant Londhe
BRSP
--
--
Sunil Baban Gaikwad
IND
--
--
Prashant Alias Babaraje Ganpat Deshmukh
IND
--
--
Balkrushna Dhanaji Gharat
IND
--
--
Vijay Hanumant Randil
IND
--
--
Rajendra Maruti Kate (Patil)
IND
--
--
Rakesh Prabhakar Chavan
BSP
--
--
Adv. Kanade Sanjay Kisan
