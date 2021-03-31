Mavelikara Candidate List: Key Contests in Mavelikara Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Mavelikara Assembly constituency in Alappuzha district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Mavelikara seat is part of the Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections R.Rajesh of CPM won from this seat beating Baiju Kalasala of INC by a margin of 31,542 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections R. Rajesh of CPM won from this this constituency defeating K.K Shaju of JPSS by a margin of 5,149 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mavelikkara Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Mavelikara Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPI led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Mavelikara constituency are: M. S. Arun Kumar of CPI(M), K. K. Shaju of CONG, Sanju of BJP