Mavelikara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

109. Mavelikara (मवेलीकारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Alappuzha district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Mavelikara is part of 16. Mavelikkara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.09%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,04,536 eligible electors, of which 95,278 were male, 1,09,258 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mavelikara in 2021 is 1147.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,98,395 eligible electors, of which 92,112 were male, 1,06,283 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,797 eligible electors, of which 81,467 were male, 96,322 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mavelikara in 2016 was 2,814. In 2011, there were 2,077.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, R.Rajesh of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Baiju Kalasala of INC by a margin of 31,542 votes which was 21.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 49.81% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, R. Rajesh of CPIM won in this seat defeating K.K Shaju of JPSS by a margin of 5,149 votes which was 3.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 49.3% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 109. Mavelikara Assembly segment of Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Mavelikkara Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Mavelikkara Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Mavelikara are: Arun Kumar (CPIM), K K Shaju (INC), Sanju K (BJP), Sasikumar (SUCOIC), Suresh D (APOI), Subhash (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.18%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.48%, while it was 75.21% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 109. Mavelikara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 179. In 2011 there were 179 polling stations.

EXTENT:

109. Mavelikara constituency comprises of the following areas of Alappuzha district of Kerala: Mavelikkara Municipality and Chunakkara, Mavelikkara– Thekkekara, Mavelikkara-Thamarakkulam, Nooranad, Palamel, Thazhakara, Vallikunnam Panchayats in Mavelikkara Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Alappuzha.

The total area covered by Mavelikara is 163 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mavelikara is: 9°11’28.7"N 76°36’19.4"E.

