Mavelikkara Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

16. Mavelikkara is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Travancore region of Kerala in South India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.55% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.28%. The estimated literacy level of Mavelikkara is 95.81%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kodikunnil Suresh of INC won in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 32,737 votes which was 3.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.26% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kodikkunnil Suresh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 48,048 votes which was 5.97% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.39% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.01% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.36% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mavelikkara was: Kodikunnil Suresh (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,92,702 men, 6,59,966 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mavelikkara is: 9.2505 76.5402Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मवेलीकारा, केरल (Hindi); মাভেলিকাক্কারা, কেরল (Bengali); मवेलीकारा, केरळ (Marathi); માવેલીકારા, કેરલા (Gujarati); மாவேலிக்கரை, கேரளா (Tamil); మవేలీకారా, కేరళ (Telugu); ಮಾವೇಲಿಕರ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); മാവേലിക്കര, കേരള (Malayalam).