May Consult Central Leadership if Dissenters Listen to Inner Voice: BJP's Gopal Bhargavs on MP Govt Crisis

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Gopal Bhargava said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) didn’t believe in horse-trading, but if those who are unhappy within the Congress wanted to listen to their inner voice, the saffron camp may get in touch with its high command.

Talking to reporters about his alleged statement that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government with its wafer-thin majority was unstable and other parties should come together and form the government, Bhargava said he was only commenting about the dissent in the grand old party and its allies.

“We are not in a hurry to form the government. We neither believe in jod-tod nor horse trading,” said the LOP, who in the past had claimed that the state BJP unit was capable of bringing down Nath’s government within 24 hours if the party high command gave it a green signal.

“If they (those unhappy in Congress) listen to their inner voice, we could get in touch with our high command, but for the time being, there is nothing like this,” said the senior BJP leader from Bundelkhand.

Several senior BJP leaders, including former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, have in the past claimed that the present dispensation would fall due its own burden sooner or later. Earlier in the day, alleging widespread corruption, Chouhan claimed that this government did not deserve to stay in power.

BSP MLA Sanjiv Singh Kushwah, SP MLA Rajesh Shukla, independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera who have extended support to the Nath’s government have also openly spoken about its functioning and its recent unrest.

