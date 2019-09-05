Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

May Consult Central Leadership if Dissenters Listen to Inner Voice: BJP's Gopal Bhargavs on MP Govt Crisis

Several senior BJP leaders, including former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have claimed that Kamal Nath's government would fall due its own burden sooner or later.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:September 5, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
May Consult Central Leadership if Dissenters Listen to Inner Voice: BJP's Gopal Bhargavs on MP Govt Crisis
File photo of the BJP leader Gopal Bhargav.
Loading...

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Gopal Bhargava said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) didn’t believe in horse-trading, but if those who are unhappy within the Congress wanted to listen to their inner voice, the saffron camp may get in touch with its high command.

Talking to reporters about his alleged statement that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government with its wafer-thin majority was unstable and other parties should come together and form the government, Bhargava said he was only commenting about the dissent in the grand old party and its allies.

“We are not in a hurry to form the government. We neither believe in jod-tod nor horse trading,” said the LOP, who in the past had claimed that the state BJP unit was capable of bringing down Nath’s government within 24 hours if the party high command gave it a green signal.

“If they (those unhappy in Congress) listen to their inner voice, we could get in touch with our high command, but for the time being, there is nothing like this,” said the senior BJP leader from Bundelkhand.

Several senior BJP leaders, including former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, have in the past claimed that the present dispensation would fall due its own burden sooner or later. Earlier in the day, alleging widespread corruption, Chouhan claimed that this government did not deserve to stay in power.

BSP MLA Sanjiv Singh Kushwah, SP MLA Rajesh Shukla, independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera who have extended support to the Nath’s government have also openly spoken about its functioning and its recent unrest.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram