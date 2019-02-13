May You Become PM Again, Mulayam Tells Modi in Lok Sabha. PM Responds With Folded Hands

#WATCH Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lok Sabha, says, "PM ko badhaai dena chahta hun ki PM ne sabko saath lekar chalne ka pura prayas kiya. Main chahta hun, meri kamna hai ki saare sadsya phir se jeet kar aayen aur aap (PM) dobara pradhan mantri banein." pic.twitter.com/j6Bnj9Kr3p — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, in a departure from the stand taken by his son Akhilesh and the mahagathbandhan in the making, wished Narendra Modi a second term as the Prime Minister on the last day of the budget session as the country heads to general elections.With Sonia Gandhi seated beside him, Mulayam stood up and said, "PM ko badhaai dena chahta hun ki PM ne sabko saath lekar chalne ki koshish ki hai. Main kehna chahta hun ki saare sadaysa phir se jeet kar aayen, aur aap (PM) dobara pradhan mantri banein.” Sonia Gandhi kept a straight face all through, while PM Modi smiled and acknowledged the wishes with folded hands.The statement is sure to cause embarrassment to now Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh, who recently firmed up an alliance with BSP to take on the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.Akhilesh has been speaking against the Modi government and his father’s endorsement for PM Modi puts rather unnecessary pressure on Akhilesh. The father and son have hit a rough patch after Akhilesh staged a coup and took the reins of the SP founded by the senior Yadav.“Whatever Neta Ji has said it is a ritual of Indian Parliament. When all the MPs are going in for election everybody wishes everyone. BJP people should learn and be like Neta Ji, he wishes all the members of parliament along with PM Modi. He has shown the traits of a big leader and wished everyone irrespective of ideological differences,” said Samajwadi Party MLC and Spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan.Reacting to the comment, NCP leader Supriya Sule said Mulayam is believed to have wished Manmohan Singh the same in 2014."I have heard that respected Mulayam Singh ji had said the same thing for Manmohan Singh ji in 2014," said Supriya Sule.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.