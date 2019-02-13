English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
May You Become PM Again, Mulayam Tells Modi in Lok Sabha. PM Responds With Folded Hands
The statement is sure to cause embarrassment to now Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh, who recently firmed up an alliance with BSP to take on the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
Loading...
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, in a departure from the stand taken by his son Akhilesh and the mahagathbandhan in the making, wished Narendra Modi a second term as the Prime Minister on the last day of the budget session as the country heads to general elections.
With Sonia Gandhi seated beside him, Mulayam stood up and said, "PM ko badhaai dena chahta hun ki PM ne sabko saath lekar chalne ki koshish ki hai. Main kehna chahta hun ki saare sadaysa phir se jeet kar aayen, aur aap (PM) dobara pradhan mantri banein.” Sonia Gandhi kept a straight face all through, while PM Modi smiled and acknowledged the wishes with folded hands.
The statement is sure to cause embarrassment to now Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh, who recently firmed up an alliance with BSP to take on the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
Akhilesh has been speaking against the Modi government and his father’s endorsement for PM Modi puts rather unnecessary pressure on Akhilesh. The father and son have hit a rough patch after Akhilesh staged a coup and took the reins of the SP founded by the senior Yadav.
“Whatever Neta Ji has said it is a ritual of Indian Parliament. When all the MPs are going in for election everybody wishes everyone. BJP people should learn and be like Neta Ji, he wishes all the members of parliament along with PM Modi. He has shown the traits of a big leader and wished everyone irrespective of ideological differences,” said Samajwadi Party MLC and Spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan.
Reacting to the comment, NCP leader Supriya Sule said Mulayam is believed to have wished Manmohan Singh the same in 2014.
"I have heard that respected Mulayam Singh ji had said the same thing for Manmohan Singh ji in 2014," said Supriya Sule.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
With Sonia Gandhi seated beside him, Mulayam stood up and said, "PM ko badhaai dena chahta hun ki PM ne sabko saath lekar chalne ki koshish ki hai. Main kehna chahta hun ki saare sadaysa phir se jeet kar aayen, aur aap (PM) dobara pradhan mantri banein.” Sonia Gandhi kept a straight face all through, while PM Modi smiled and acknowledged the wishes with folded hands.
#WATCH Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lok Sabha, says, "PM ko badhaai dena chahta hun ki PM ne sabko saath lekar chalne ka pura prayas kiya. Main chahta hun, meri kamna hai ki saare sadsya phir se jeet kar aayen aur aap (PM) dobara pradhan mantri banein." pic.twitter.com/j6Bnj9Kr3p— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
The statement is sure to cause embarrassment to now Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh, who recently firmed up an alliance with BSP to take on the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
Akhilesh has been speaking against the Modi government and his father’s endorsement for PM Modi puts rather unnecessary pressure on Akhilesh. The father and son have hit a rough patch after Akhilesh staged a coup and took the reins of the SP founded by the senior Yadav.
“Whatever Neta Ji has said it is a ritual of Indian Parliament. When all the MPs are going in for election everybody wishes everyone. BJP people should learn and be like Neta Ji, he wishes all the members of parliament along with PM Modi. He has shown the traits of a big leader and wished everyone irrespective of ideological differences,” said Samajwadi Party MLC and Spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan.
Reacting to the comment, NCP leader Supriya Sule said Mulayam is believed to have wished Manmohan Singh the same in 2014.
"I have heard that respected Mulayam Singh ji had said the same thing for Manmohan Singh ji in 2014," said Supriya Sule.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rose Leslie: I’ve No Idea How Game of Thrones Ends, I Want to Watch It in Real Time
- Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar
- Avengers Endgame: Nick Fury Explains Infinity War End Credit Scene When He Calls Captain Marvel From an Old Pager
- PUBG Effect: How The Popular Battle Royale Game Made Two People Fall in Love
- Chennai Resident Finds Bloodied Band-aid in Half-Eaten Food; Swiggy Apologises
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results