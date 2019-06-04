Take the pledge to vote

Maya Pins Blame for Poll Defeat on Akhilesh, Says SP Didn't Even Get Votes From Its Yadav Vote Bank

The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo cited Samajwadi Party's failure to perform well on its stronghold seats, especially ones where its star campaigners were contesting from, as the reason it decided to go solo in the Assembly bypolls.

News18.com

June 4, 2019
File photo BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (PTI).
New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday confirmed that her party will be contesting the bypolls on 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh alone owing to Samajwadi Party's failure to rake up votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Prefacing her announcement with a note of adulation about Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav, Mayawati said, "Uttar Pradesh results showed us that Samajwadi Party vote did not get good numbers. Samajwadi Party's strong contenders lost." She further said, "Dimple (Yadav), Dharmendra Yadav losing is pushing us to think more."

The party supremo said that the decision had been taken in a discussion held on June 3. An earlier report by News18.com quoted sources saying that during the meeting, Mayawati, had blamed Mulayam Singh's brother Shivpal for sabotaging elections and transferring the votes of Yadav community to the BJP in at least three constituencies.

In today's press conference she said, "We haven't gotten any results from this alliance with SP...Samajwadi Party's vote base has gone weak in their stronghold areas."

Mayawati, however, just shied away from sounding the death knell on the alliance. "It's not a permanent break. If we feel in the future that SP chief has succeeded in his political work, we'll work together again. But if he doesn't succeed, it'll be good for us to work separately," she said.

The move comes in a series of measures taken by Mayawati following SP-BSP's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, the BSP chief had cracked the whip and removed in-charges of six states Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, while three state presidents of Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have also been removed.
