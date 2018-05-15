Mayakonda Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's N. Linganna Won

Live Status BJP N. Linganna. Won

Mayakonda (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Davangere district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Davanagere Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,86,817 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 95,031 are male, 91,683 female and 3 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.38 and the approximate literacy rate is 74%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 694 votes (0.51%) securing 24.02% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.26%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,661 votes (14.86%) registering 46.5% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.92%.