Mayang Imphal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begin

Live election results updates of Mayang Imphal seat in Manipur. A total of 3 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Urikhimbam Ramesh Singh (NPP), Kongkham Robindro Singh (BJP), Dr. Khumujam Ratankumar Singh (INC).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Manipur Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 94.11%, which is -0.87% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kongkham Robindro Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.23 Mayang Imphal (मयंग इम्फाल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal West district of Manipur. Mayang Imphal is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.08%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 29458 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 14,403 were male and 15,055 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mayang Imphal in 2019 was: 1,045 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 28,932 eligible electors, of which 13,993 were male,14,939 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 25,575 eligible electors, of which 12,446 were male, 13,129 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mayang Imphal in 2017 was 84. In 2012, there were 57 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Kongkham Robindro Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Khumujam Ratankumar Singh of INC by a margin of 3,094 which was 11.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.4% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Khumujam Ratankumar Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kongkham Manglem Singh of TMC by a margin of 791 votes which was 3.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.9% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 23 Mayang Imphal Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Mayang Imphal are: Urikhimbam Ramesh Singh (NPP), Kongkham Robindro Singh (BJP), Dr. Khumujam Ratankumar Singh (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 94.11%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 94.98%, while it was 92.22% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mayang Imphal went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.23 Mayang Imphal Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 40. In 2012, there were 31 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.23 Mayang Imphal comprises of the following areas of Imphal West district of Manipur:

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Mayang Imphal constituency, which are: Oinam, Nambol, Wangoi, Wabgai, Thanga, Hiyanglam. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mayang Imphal is approximately 552 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mayang Imphal is: 24°36’59.8"N 93°51’20.5"E.

