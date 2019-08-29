Mayawati 'A Naked Live Wire', Whoever 'Touches Her Will Die', Says UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh on Thursday referred BSP leader Mayawati as “naked live wire” and whoever touches her will die, reported ANI.

“Mayawati is like a naked live wire, whoever touches her will die”, the BJP leader was quoted saying by the news agency.

Giriraj Singh Dharmesh is the Minister of State for Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare in the UP assembly. The Minister of State who represents the Agra cantonment seat in the Assembly, said, “Mayawati is not trustworthy and has betrayed everyone. “

"She used the Samajwadi Party, increased her party's strength during Lok Sabha to 10 and then ditched that party."

Dharmesh also alleged that the BSP founding leader Kanshi Ram didn’t die naturally, but he died in suspicious circumstances. The news agency quoted Dharmesh saying, “Kanshi Ram's sister is saying Mayawati murdered him, I'll appeal to the CM to get it investigated by CBI”.

He said that it was BJP leader, late Brahma Dutt Dwiwedi who had saved Mayawati's life during the infamous state guest house incident. The BJP had also helped her become the Chief Minister on three occasions.

On Wednesday, Mayawati was re-elected as the party chief at a party meeting in Lucknow. Mayawati was unanimously reacted to the position of the party chief. The 63-year-old Dalit leader expressed gratitude to all her party workers and followers and assured them of her continued commitment to take forward the BSP movement.

