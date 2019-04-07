Mayawati-Akhilesh Deoband Rally LIVE: Modi's Parents Never Taught Him to Speak Truth, Says Ajit Singh

Naveen Patnaik Is Tired, Give Him Rest: Amit Shah | BJP president Amit Shah addressing a public meeting in Odisha today called upon the electorate to give "rest" to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as he is "tired" and "lacks the will" to develop the state, PTI reported. "There has been no developmental work during Naveen Babu's tenure in 19 years. He is tired. Therefore, give BJP a chance to meet the aspirations of the people," Shah said promising that the BJP will take Odisha on the path of development.
Event Highlights
This is be the first joint public meeting by the three parties after they formed the alliance to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. RLD spokesperson Anil Dubey claimed the impact of the alliance is evident by the irresponsible statements by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A series of images released by the Congress to launch the campaign slogan showed a Rahul Gandhi interacting with various segments the party is trying to reaching out to.
Reiterating that the BJP government has worked for the welfare of people, PM Modi said "Tripura government has greatly benefited farmers by directly buying produce," he said. "It hasn’t been long for the BJP government in Tripura, but now the law and order situation is under control and people can walk without fear. We announced 7th pay commission benefits for teachers, worked for tribal welfare," he said.
PM Modi had contested and won from the Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi by defeating AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by a huge margin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi on April 26 with mega roadshow. He is expected to reach the constituency a day before the event to hold crucial meetings with senior party leaders and BJP leaders are leaving no stone unturned to turn the nomination ceremony into a grand event.
The appeal to the minority community came at the first joint rally held by the two alliance partners in 25 years at Deoband.
The war of words escalated at the joint rally of SP-BSP combine. "Drunk on power, they call us milawati gathbandhan. This gathbandhan is not milawat, this is for mahaparivartan (mega transformation). This is gathbandhan for electing a new Prime Minister," Akhilesh said. "They showed us that PM was washing the feet of sanitation workers and in reality they were wiping off their jobs," he said.
Appealing the minorities , especially the Muslims, to vote for the Gathbandhan, said that Congress is busy dividing the vote bank as they want to defeat the grand alliance. "Don't get divided, vote enmass for gathbandhan. We have BSP vote in every seat, SP is also mobilised. If Muslims want BJP to lose, they have to stand firmly behind Gathbandhan," she said.
Upping the ante against Congress, Mayawati said that the grand old party's scheme to provide Rs 6,000 per month to poor households indicates that they are not serious about eradicating poverty. "If we form a government, we will not just give Rs 6,000 but also provide stable employment to every household," she said.
Mayawati at the Deoband rally said that people have given chance to the BJP and the Congress, but they have failed the people. "We can't allow them to take power again at any cost," the BSP chief said. She took a swipe at the Congress manifesto and termed it as 'hawa-hawai' adding that she believes in saying less and delivering more.
BJP has Unleashed CBI : Mayawati | "Borders are insecure under the BJP and the recent terror attacks are a testimony for this," Mayawati said at the joint rally in Deoband. She said that the BJP government at the Centre has unleashed CBI and Enforcement Directorate to falsely implicate opposition leaders.
Mayawati has taken up the issue of the sugarcane farmers at the rally. "The promises made to the sugarcane farmers about the clearance of dues remain unfulfilled," she said adding that her government had taken initiatives to clear the dues. She assured clearance of dues after coming to power and action agaisnt private mill owners who fail to pay the farmers.
He said the rally will give a further momentum to the campaign of the "grand alliance", which he claimed is very comfortably placed in the state. After cobbling together the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav had announced that joint rallies will be held in different parts of the state.
Yadav and Mayawati had together drawn up a strategy to start the campaign during 'Navratri', which began Saturday, from western UP, a leader said. The SP and the BSP, which announced their alliance in January, will contest on 37 and 38 seats respectively. The RLD will fight on three seats.
The alliance has decided not to field candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies held by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Yadav, Mayawati and RLD's Ajit Singh will address 11 joint rallies between April 7 and May 16, a spokesperson said.
After Deoband, rallies will be held in Badaun, Agra, Mainpuri, Rampur, Firozabad, Kannauj, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Varanasi. In Mainpuri, the SP has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav, while Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is contesting from Kannauj.
