Mayawati-Akhilesh Deoband Rally LIVE: Modi's Parents Never Taught Him to Speak Truth, Says Ajit Singh

News18.com | April 7, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE: The SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh is holding its first joint campaign rally for the coming Lok Sabha elections in 25 years in Saharanpur's Deoband. The top leaders of the parties are addressing the Deoband meeting just days before Saharanpur and seven other western UP constituencies go to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

This is be the first joint public meeting by the three parties after they formed the alliance to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. RLD spokesperson Anil Dubey claimed the impact of the alliance is evident by the irresponsible statements by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Apr 7, 2019 4:04 pm (IST)

Naveen Patnaik Is Tired, Give Him Rest: Amit Shah | BJP president Amit Shah addressing a public meeting in Odisha today called upon the electorate to give "rest" to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as he is "tired" and "lacks the will" to develop the state, PTI reported. "There has been no developmental work during Naveen Babu's tenure in 19 years. He is tired. Therefore, give BJP a chance to meet the aspirations of the people," Shah said promising that the BJP will take Odisha on the path of development.

Apr 7, 2019 4:00 pm (IST)

Union Minister Arun Jaitley will launch BJP's campaign theme song and other media material today at 4.15pm.

Apr 7, 2019 3:37 pm (IST)

A series of images released by the Congress to launch the campaign slogan showed a Rahul Gandhi interacting with various segments the party is trying to reaching out to.

Apr 7, 2019 3:37 pm (IST)

After Congress, the BJP will launch its campaign slogan today at its party headquarters. The slogan will be launched by senior leader and finance minister Arun Jaitley. Earlier in the day, Congress released its slogan 'Ab Nyay Hoga'. 

Apr 7, 2019 3:21 pm (IST)

Reiterating that the BJP government has worked for the welfare of people, PM Modi said "Tripura government has greatly benefited farmers by directly buying produce," he said. "It hasn’t been long for the BJP government in Tripura, but now the law and order situation is under control and people can walk without fear.  We announced 7th pay commission benefits for teachers, worked for tribal welfare," he said. 

Apr 7, 2019 3:16 pm (IST)

"More than 5.5 lakh farmers in Tripura will get Rs 3.5 crore every year. The process has already started and 1.5 lakh farmers have already received the first installment," PM Modi said at an election rally in Tripura.  

Apr 7, 2019 3:08 pm (IST)

"Modi has done the best thing by keeping country secured. Security of the country has been ensured by Modi govt. No other govt than Modi govt can ensure security of the country," BJP chief Amit Shah said in Odisha, where he released the party's manifesto for the state 

Apr 7, 2019 3:05 pm (IST)

"The Congress and the Left are working to oust Modi, even if that means they have to support the interests of Pakistan," PM Modi said. 

Apr 7, 2019 3:04 pm (IST)

 "The way people in Tripura ousted the Left Front government, it  has set a precedent for the entire country, especially Bengal," PM Modi said at a rally in Tripura. Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. 

Apr 7, 2019 2:57 pm (IST)

PM Modi had contested and won from the Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi by defeating AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by a huge margin.

Apr 7, 2019 2:56 pm (IST)

This year, the City of Temples goes to polls on May 19. 

Apr 7, 2019 2:56 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi on April 26 with mega roadshow. He is expected to reach the constituency a day before the event to hold crucial meetings with senior party leaders and BJP leaders are leaving no stone unturned to turn the nomination ceremony into a grand event.

Apr 7, 2019 2:51 pm (IST)

The appeal to the minority community came at the first joint rally held by the two alliance partners in 25 years at Deoband.

Apr 7, 2019 2:27 pm (IST)
br /> RLD leader Ajit Singh accused the Prime Minister of lying to people over jobs and poverty eradication schemes. "His parents never taught him to speak the truth," Singh said in a personal remark over Prime minister Narendra Modi. 

Apr 7, 2019 2:24 pm (IST)

Farmers will not forgive Modi, Ajit Singh said, adding that when the farmers demanded their rights and the due for their crops, they were retaliated with bullets and water cannons. "Farmers don't need donation, they need the due of their crop," he said. 

Apr 7, 2019 2:21 pm (IST)

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, Ajit Singh said, "What has Modi done in 5 years? Modi wasn't talking about your acche din, but his own achche din." He said that the BJP has come to power because of riots as they had no presence in the region. 

Apr 7, 2019 2:19 pm (IST)

Ajit Singh of RLD starts to speak at the joint rally and refers to Mayawati as the leader of the nation. 

Apr 7, 2019 2:13 pm (IST)

"The Congress is trying to make its presence stronger in Uttar Pradesh. They are not concerned about the development of the country," Akhilesh Yadav alleged. 

Apr 7, 2019 2:09 pm (IST)

"Farmers here sow sugarcane and sweeten the entire nation. But BJP doesn't care about you. Mayawati ji acted against mill owners, we acted against mill owners. But the BJP has done nothing,"  Akhilesh Yadav said.

Apr 7, 2019 2:07 pm (IST)

The war of words escalated at the joint rally of SP-BSP combine. "Drunk on power, they call us milawati gathbandhan. This gathbandhan is not milawat, this is for mahaparivartan (mega transformation). This is gathbandhan for electing a new Prime Minister," Akhilesh said. "They showed us that PM was washing the feet of sanitation workers and in reality they were wiping off their jobs," he said. 

Apr 7, 2019 2:03 pm (IST)

Akhilesh raked up PM Modi's promises and said that none of them was fulfilled. "Where are promises that BJP made with Modi claiming to be Chaiwala? Where are achche din, Rs 15 lakh, crores of jobs?" he said.  "First he came as a Chaiwala, we trusted him. Now, he has come as a chowkidar," he said.

Apr 7, 2019 2:00 pm (IST)

Striking the chord of communal harnony in Deoband, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said Saharanpur is flanked by Mata Shakumbhari Devi on one end and Darul Uloom on the other. "There are leaders who only spread hatred. If you ask them about old promises, they will not speak on them," Akhilesh said. 

Apr 7, 2019 1:53 pm (IST)

Modi, Yogi Need to be Removed: Mayawati | Removing Modi is not enough, Yogi also needs to be shown the door, Mayawati said at the rally in Deoband. "The BJP is misusing Pulwama issue, GST & note ban caused huge job loss; don't allow these people to come back," Mayawati tells Deoband rally. 

Apr 7, 2019 1:51 pm (IST)

Appealing the minorities , especially the Muslims, to vote for the Gathbandhan, said that Congress is busy dividing the vote bank as they  want to defeat the grand alliance. "Don't get divided, vote enmass for gathbandhan. We have BSP vote in every seat, SP is also mobilised. If Muslims want BJP to lose, they have to stand firmly behind Gathbandhan," she said. 

Apr 7, 2019 1:48 pm (IST)

Upping the ante against Congress, Mayawati said that the grand old party's scheme to provide Rs 6,000 per month to poor households indicates that they are not serious about eradicating poverty. "If we form a government, we will not just give Rs 6,000 but also provide stable employment to every household," she said. 

Apr 7, 2019 1:45 pm (IST)

Mayawati at the Deoband rally said that people have given chance to the BJP and the Congress, but they have failed the people. "We can't allow them to take power again at any cost," the BSP chief said. She took a swipe at the Congress manifesto and termed it as 'hawa-hawai' adding that she believes in saying less and delivering more. 

Apr 7, 2019 1:42 pm (IST)

BJP has Unleashed CBI : Mayawati | "Borders are insecure under the BJP and the recent terror attacks are a testimony for this," Mayawati said at the joint rally in Deoband. She said that the BJP government at the Centre has unleashed CBI and  Enforcement Directorate to falsely implicate opposition leaders.

Apr 7, 2019 1:41 pm (IST)

She took a swipe at the BJP and the Congress saying that Congress’ Bofors and BJP’s Rafale is an evidence of corruption.

Apr 7, 2019 1:39 pm (IST)

Mayawati talked about the minority communities  saying that the successive regimes have failed to provode them their rights. "The employment quotas remain vacant," she said. 

Apr 7, 2019 1:36 pm (IST)

Mayawati has taken up the issue of the sugarcane farmers at the rally. "The promises made to the sugarcane farmers about the clearance of dues remain unfulfilled," she said adding that her government had taken initiatives to clear the dues. She assured clearance of dues after coming to power and action agaisnt private mill owners who fail to pay the farmers. 

He said the rally will give a further momentum to the campaign of the "grand alliance", which he claimed is very comfortably placed in the state. After cobbling together the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav had announced that joint rallies will be held in different parts of the state.

Yadav and Mayawati had together drawn up a strategy to start the campaign during 'Navratri', which began Saturday, from western UP, a leader said. The SP and the BSP, which announced their alliance in January, will contest on 37 and 38 seats respectively. The RLD will fight on three seats.

The alliance has decided not to field candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies held by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Yadav, Mayawati and RLD's Ajit Singh will address 11 joint rallies between April 7 and May 16, a spokesperson said.

After Deoband, rallies will be held in Badaun, Agra, Mainpuri, Rampur, Firozabad, Kannauj, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Varanasi. In Mainpuri, the SP has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav, while Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is contesting from Kannauj.
