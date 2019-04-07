Mayawati-Akhilesh Rally LIVE: Voters Will Put an End to Chowkidari Drama, Mayawati Says in Deoband

Event Highlights
"BSP president Mayawati will address the rally organised near Jamia Tibbiti Medical College in Deoband on Sunday, a Bahujan Samaj Party spokesperson said. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Ajit Singh and RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary will also attend the rally, party spokespersons said.
Bureaucrats running show in Odisha, they have no understanding of people's aspirations, said BJP chief Amit Shah while releasing BJP's poll manifesto for the state. "In BJD-ruled Odisha, the powers of elected representatives have been handed over to bureaucrats," Shah said in Bhubaneswar, adding that those involved in chit fund and mining scams in Odisha would be put behind bars.
As BJP chief Amit Shah released the party manifesto in Bhubaneswar, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik continued his tirade against the Centre for neglecting the state. Addressing an election rally Patnaik said Odisha govt has launched Aahar yojana without Centre's assistance. He further alleged that Centre refused to provide rice for 30 lakh poor people of the state.
"The way Mamata expressed her anger against Election Commission only shows how perplexed she is. Didi is fast losing her political ground in Bengal," the PM said. Banerjee had expressed her displeasure when the Election Commission announced seven-phase Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. Modi also charged Banerjee with protecting illegal immigrants to secure her vote bank.
"Didi has maligned Bengal with Saradha Scam, Rose Valley scam and Narada scam. I want to promise you all that this Chowkidar (Modi) will seek answers for each and every paisa looted," he said. Noting that a venue with limited space was allotted for today's rally, Modi said, "Didi tried her best to stop people from attending the rally in large numbers. How does she expect to win the elections with such childish antics," he added.
PM Modi Slams Mamata | In a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday "speed-breaker Didi" has applied brakes on several central schemes, denying people of the benefits available in other parts of the country. Addressing a rally at Rash Mela ground here, he alleged that Banerjee has let loose goons in the state, dashing the hopes of people.
Article 35-A Key Poll Issue in J&K | National security and corruption have emerged as some of the main issues in the Lok Sabha elections but regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir have kept protection of the state's special status under the Constitution of India as their key poll plank. The National Conference, its arch rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and new entrant People's Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone have been talking about protection of Articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution in their rallies in the run-up to the polling which is scheduled to begin on April 11, latching on to BJP chief Amit Shah's remarks that Article 35A will be repealed by 2020.
Cash Seized in UP Ahead of Polls | Police have seized Rs 7 lakh cash from a car on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, officials said. The cash was seized after a car was intercepted near Mansurpur by officials during a special drive last evening ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Three people were present inside the car but they couldn't provide any document to justify carrying the cash, he said. Officials said they were interrogating the three men and further action would be taken accordingly.
PM Modi took a jibe at Mamata and her alliance with the National Conference. "She is with those people who say that India should have two prime ministers," Modi said, in In a veiled attack at J&K's former chief minister Omar Abdullah. Omar had said that J&K would again have a prime minister if he was voted to power.
PM Modi, in the start of his speech, said that they party has been given small area to hold the rally. The two opposing parties locked horns over building the stage at the rally venue after the Trinamool initially refused to stop building the temporary shade for the attendees at the Chief Minister's rally on Monday, which would have occupied nearly half of the rally ground. According to BJP's local leaders, the cloud of uncertainty has cleared out after the local Trinamool leaders held talks with the Special Protection Group team that visited the spot on Friday and agreed to dismantle the structure partially.
This will be the first joint public meeting by the three parties after they formed the alliance to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. RLD spokesperson Anil Dubey claimed the impact of the alliance is evident by the irresponsible statements by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said the rally will give a further momentum to the campaign of the "grand alliance", which he claimed is very comfortably placed in the state. After cobbling together the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav had announced that joint rallies will be held in different parts of the state.
Yadav and Mayawati had together drawn up a strategy to start the campaign during 'Navratri', which began Saturday, from western UP, a leader said. The SP and the BSP, which announced their alliance in January, will contest on 37 and 38 seats respectively. The RLD will fight on three seats.
The alliance has decided not to field candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies held by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Yadav, Mayawati and RLD's Ajit Singh will address 11 joint rallies between April 7 and May 16, a spokesperson said.
After Deoband, rallies will be held in Badaun, Agra, Mainpuri, Rampur, Firozabad, Kannauj, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Varanasi. In Mainpuri, the SP has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav, while Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is contesting from Kannauj.
06 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs SRH 136/720.0 overs 96/1017.4 oversMumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs
06 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League CSK vs KXIP 160/320.0 overs 138/520.0 oversChennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs
05 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs KKR 205/320.0 overs 206/519.1 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
04 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League DC vs SRH 129/820.0 overs 131/518.3 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
03 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs CSK 170/520.0 overs 133/820.0 oversMumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs