Mayawati-Akhilesh Rally LIVE: Voters Will Put an End to Chowkidari Drama, Mayawati Says in Deoband

News18.com | April 7, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE: The SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh is holding its first joint campaign rally for the coming Lok Sabha elections in 25 years in Saharanpur's Deoband. The top leaders of the parties are addressing the Deoband meeting just days before Saharanpur and seven other western UP constituencies go to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

"BSP president Mayawati will address the rally organised near Jamia Tibbiti Medical College in Deoband on Sunday, a Bahujan Samaj Party spokesperson said. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Ajit Singh and RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary will also attend the rally, party spokespersons said.
Apr 7, 2019 1:30 pm (IST)

Slammming PM Modi, Mayawati said tha has not fulfilled even one-fourth of the promises that he made before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to the women, farmers, labourers and everyone in the country. 

Apr 7, 2019 1:27 pm (IST)

"Gathbandhan is coming and BJP is going,  provided they don't tamper with the  Electronic Voting Machines," Mayawati said., adding that the voters will put an end to 'drama of chowkidari'. 

Apr 7, 2019 1:25 pm (IST)

"This election, Uttar Pradesh is bidding farewell to the BJP and embracing the Gathbandhan. As soon as PM Modi will know about the huge crowd at this rally today, he will once again attack the alliance and speak absurdly," said Maywayati at the joint rally in Deoband.  

Apr 7, 2019 1:24 pm (IST)

The joint election rally of SP-BSP combine has begun in Deoband and BSP chief Mayawati has started speaking. This is for the first time in 25 years that the two parties are holding a joint rally. 

Apr 7, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

Bureaucrats running show in Odisha, they have no understanding  of people's aspirations, said BJP chief  Amit Shah while releasing BJP's poll manifesto for the state. "In BJD-ruled Odisha, the powers of elected representatives have been handed over to bureaucrats," Shah said in Bhubaneswar, adding that those involved in chit fund and mining scams in Odisha would be put behind bars. 

Apr 7, 2019 1:08 pm (IST)

Interesting visuals coming from Deoband where crowd awaits Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav to hold a joint rally. 

Apr 7, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)

Written by lyricist Javed Akhtar and filmed by Nikhil Advani, the Congress has launched its slogan for 2019 Lok Sabha polls 'Ab Hoga Nyay'. The Congress campaign will  be centered around 'Nyay', this word promises justice to all, said party leader  Anand Sharma. 

Apr 7, 2019 12:49 pm (IST)

Mayawati has arrived at the venue in Deoband where she will be addressing the rally with alliance partner SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. 

Apr 7, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

As the people wait for Ahliesh Yadav and Mayawati in Deoband, supporters of Bhim army chief Chandrashekhar Azad are also seen in the crowd, waving party flags.  

Apr 7, 2019 12:35 pm (IST)

As BJP chief Amit Shah released the party manifesto in Bhubaneswar, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik continued his tirade against the Centre for neglecting the state. Addressing an election rally Patnaik said Odisha govt has launched Aahar yojana without Centre's assistance. He further alleged that Centre refused to provide rice for 30 lakh poor people of the state. 

Apr 7, 2019 12:23 pm (IST)

People have gathered for the SP-BSP rally in Deoband ahead of first phase of polling on April 11. This is for the first time in 25 years that the two parties will hold a joint rally.  

Apr 7, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)

BJP chief Amit Shah has released the party's manifesto for Odisha in capital  Bhubaneswar. Odisha will go to Assembly and Lok Sabha polls simultaneously. The manifesto has been released in Odia language.  

Apr 7, 2019 12:12 pm (IST)

Deoband is geared up to host the first rally of SP-BSP combine ahead of first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11. 

Apr 7, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)

"The way Mamata expressed her anger against Election Commission only shows how perplexed she is. Didi is fast losing her political ground in Bengal," the PM said. Banerjee had expressed her displeasure when the Election Commission announced seven-phase Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. Modi also charged Banerjee with protecting illegal immigrants to secure her vote bank.

Apr 7, 2019 12:00 pm (IST)

"Didi has maligned Bengal with Saradha Scam, Rose Valley scam and Narada scam. I want to promise you all that this Chowkidar (Modi) will seek answers for each and every paisa looted," he said. Noting that a venue with limited space was allotted for today's rally, Modi said, "Didi tried her best to stop people from attending the rally in large numbers. How does she expect to win the elections with such childish antics," he added. 

Apr 7, 2019 11:59 am (IST)

PM Modi Slams Mamata | In a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday "speed-breaker Didi" has applied brakes on several central schemes, denying people of the benefits available in other parts of the country. Addressing a rally at Rash Mela ground here, he alleged that Banerjee has let loose goons in the state, dashing the hopes of people.

Apr 7, 2019 11:54 am (IST)

Article 35-A Key Poll Issue in J&K | National security and corruption have emerged as some of the main issues in the Lok Sabha elections but regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir have kept protection of the state's special status under the Constitution of India as their key poll plank. The National Conference, its arch rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and new entrant People's Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone have been talking about protection of Articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution in their rallies in the run-up to the polling which is scheduled to begin on April 11, latching on to BJP chief Amit Shah's remarks that Article 35A will be repealed by 2020.

Apr 7, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

Cash Seized in UP Ahead of Polls | Police have seized Rs 7 lakh cash from a car on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, officials said. The cash was seized after a car was intercepted near Mansurpur by officials during a special drive last evening ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.  Three people were present inside the car but they couldn't provide any document to justify carrying the cash, he said. Officials said they were interrogating the three men and further action would be taken accordingly. 

Apr 7, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

"Soon, phone calls will become free in India and Internet charges will be the least in the world," PM Modi said in Bengal rally.  "We brought a strict law against human trafficking. If we come to power, we'd ensure its implementation in Bengal," he added. 

Apr 7, 2019 11:27 am (IST)

"We will make a TMC and Left-free Bengal," PM Modi said. "In this election each vote for BJP will strengthen the country and the chowkidar," he said. 

Apr 7, 2019 11:25 am (IST)

"Has Didi informed you why recommendations of 7th pay commission were not implemented? Has Didi told you why despite clearing exams no appointments are being done in Bengal?" PM Modi said, slamming the West bengal chief minister. 

Apr 7, 2019 11:19 am (IST)

Mamata Banerjee has betrayed the people of West Bengal, PM Modi said at the rally and said that she is backing 'anti-nationals'. He said that Bengal was deprived of development due to Mamata's government. 

Apr 7, 2019 11:18 am (IST)

"The more you chant 'Modi Modi', the more someone loses their sleep. You know who they are? 'Speed breaker'. The speed breaker of West Bengal - Didi. She is losing her sleep & is taking out her anger on her officers, on Election Commission," PM Modi said. 

Apr 7, 2019 11:17 am (IST)

Congress's inefficiency strengthened Pakistan, PM Modi said at the rally in Cooch Behar, adding that the Congress did not act on terror. 

Apr 7, 2019 11:13 am (IST)

PM Modi took a jibe at Mamata and her alliance with the National Conference. "She is with those people who say that India should have two prime ministers," Modi said, in In a veiled attack at J&K's former chief minister Omar Abdullah. Omar had said that J&K would again have a prime minister if he was voted to power. 

Apr 7, 2019 11:08 am (IST)

'BJP Made Impossible Possible' |  In the rally in Cooch  Behar, PM Modi said that the BJP took initiatives and made impossible possible. He said that retaliating to Pakistan's action was impossible earlier but the BJP government made it happen. 

Apr 7, 2019 11:03 am (IST)

PM Modi takes 'speedbreaker didi' jibe at TMC chief and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. "The state has vowed to free itself from Mamata Bnerjee," the PM said.  He said that BJP wave leaves some people sleepless. 

Apr 7, 2019 11:00 am (IST)

PM Modi, in the start of his speech, said that they party has been given small area to hold the rally. The two opposing parties locked horns over building the stage at the rally venue after the Trinamool initially refused to stop building the temporary shade for the attendees at the Chief Minister's rally on Monday, which would have occupied nearly half of the rally ground. According to BJP's  local leaders, the cloud of uncertainty has cleared out after the local Trinamool leaders held talks with the Special Protection Group team that visited the spot on Friday and agreed to dismantle the structure partially.

Apr 7, 2019 10:57 am (IST)

The prime minister has arrived in Coochbehar and has begun his election rally.  

Apr 7, 2019 10:50 am (IST)

Coochbehar to Host a PM After 31 Years | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the rally in Coochbehar shortly. This is after a gap of 31 years that a prime minister will be delivering a speech there. Last, Rajiv Gandhi had delivered a speech there. 

This will be the first joint public meeting by the three parties after they formed the alliance to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. RLD spokesperson Anil Dubey claimed the impact of the alliance is evident by the irresponsible statements by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the rally will give a further momentum to the campaign of the "grand alliance", which he claimed is very comfortably placed in the state. After cobbling together the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav had announced that joint rallies will be held in different parts of the state.

Yadav and Mayawati had together drawn up a strategy to start the campaign during 'Navratri', which began Saturday, from western UP, a leader said. The SP and the BSP, which announced their alliance in January, will contest on 37 and 38 seats respectively. The RLD will fight on three seats.

The alliance has decided not to field candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies held by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Yadav, Mayawati and RLD's Ajit Singh will address 11 joint rallies between April 7 and May 16, a spokesperson said.

After Deoband, rallies will be held in Badaun, Agra, Mainpuri, Rampur, Firozabad, Kannauj, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Varanasi. In Mainpuri, the SP has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav, while Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is contesting from Kannauj.
