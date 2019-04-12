Mayawati Asks EC to Ensure 'Free and Fair' Elections, Slams BJP for 'EVM Rigging'

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused them of malpractices during the just concluded first phase of the Lok Sabha polls, and also cautioned the Election Commission to brush up its act and carry out its "constitutional responsibility" during the remaining six phases.She tweeted that with the voters rejecting the ruling BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha election, the party has now decided to gain victory by, "Not by vote but by notes; EVM rigging; and abuse of police/administration".Raising finger over EVM control, she said: "The election staff wants to win the elections by pushing the button with the sticks"."If there is a need to save the faith of common people in the country, then it is the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission to take cognisance of these things seriously and take urgent measures so that the elections of the next phase can be free and fair," Mayawati added.