Mayawati Attacks Akhilesh Yadav over Meeting with Jailed Leader Ramakant Yadav, Alleges SP Supports Criminals

The Bahujan Samaj Party Chief and former Chief Minister of the state Mayawati has attacked Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav over his meeting with jailed strongman Ramakant Yadav in Azamgarh jail recently. The BSP Chief has alleged that Samajwadi Party is the supporter party of criminals and has also alleged that it would not be wrong for someone to ask why the SP Chief doesn’t go to jail to meet Muslim leaders.

The BSP Chief is currently in Delhi and has been holding a review meeting of the party for the past several days. On Wednesday morning, the BSP Supremo tweeted, “The criticism from all sides is natural when the Samajwadi Party chief goes to Azamgarh jail and meets the party’s imprisoned strongman MLA Ramakant Yadav and expresses his sympathy and this also reinforces the general belief that the SP is the patron party of such criminal elements.”

1.समाजवादी पार्टी के प्रमुख द्वारा आज़मगढ़ जेल जाकर वहाँ कैद पार्टी के बाहुबली विधायक रमाकान्त यादव से मिलकर उनसे सहानुभूति व्यक्त करने पर हर तरफ से तीखी प्रतिक्रिया होना स्वाभाविक है जो इस आम धारणा को भी प्रबल करता है कि सपा इन्हीं प्रकार के आपराधिक तत्वों की संरक्षक पार्टी है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 24, 2022

“At the same time, is it unfair by various organizations and common people to ask the question to the SP chief that why he does not go to jail to meet Muslim leaders, while he himself alleges that in the UP BJP government, SP leaders are implicated in fake cases and are in jail?” asked the BSP Supremo.

The BSP Chief in a veiled attack on Akhilesh Yadav has also tried to target the Muslim voters by raking up the question on why Akhilesh didn’t go to jail to meet Muslim leaders. Interestingly, earlier when SP leader Azam Khan was in jail, questions were being raised on why Akhilesh Yadav didn’t go to Sitapur jail to meet him and why he was not present when Khan was released. A section of voters from the Muslim community was reportedly unhappy over the inaction by the SP Chief in Azam Khan’s case.

On the other hand, the attack on Yadav by Mayawati could also be seen as a reaction to the fact that the Samajwadi Party was trying to dent the Dalit voters of the BSP. The SP had also constituted Ambedkar Vahini to reach out to Dalits. The formation of Ambedkar Vahini by SP was said to absorb the Dalit voters who were reportedly unhappy with the BSP leadership and were looking for new alternatives. The BSP meanwhile has been concentrating on Muslim community voters to dent the prospects of Samajwadi Party. The party had not just given key responsibilities to Muslim faces in the organisation but had also fielded maximum number of Muslim candidates in the 2022 UP assembly elections.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here