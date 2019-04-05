English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mayawati Attacks BJP Over Demonetisation, Compares it to Indira Gandhi's Emergency
Maywati attacked the Union government for resorting to demonetisation in 2016 and demanded BJP apologise for its 'economic emergency' which compelled 'rural masses to work as labourers'.
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati.
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday once again launched a double-edged attack on national parties BJP and the Congress by comparing the policy of demonetization implemented under Narendra Modi’s regime to the Emergency imposed by Congress’ former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
Maywati attacked the Union government for resorting to demonetisation in 2016 and demanded BJP for an apology for its “economic emergency” which compelled “rural masses to work as labourers”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016, had banned the old Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denomination notes with immediate effect.
“India suffered immensely under the Emergency imposed by the Congress government of Indira Gandhi, but the undeclared political & economic emergency of NOTEBANDI has made the lives of 130 crore people miserable causing huge unemployment. They now eagerly await to get rid of this BJP govt,” the BSP chief wrote in a tweet.
This is not the first time that Mayawati has attacked the national parties on various fronts.
In an earlier tweet on Thursday, the BSP chief had trained guns with the BJP and Congress and accused the Centre of committing the “same mistakes” of insulting Indian and its democracy like the Congress by flagging slogans like “Modi is India and India is Modi” for political mileage.
“By portraying Modi is India & India is Modi, the BJP/RSS are committing the same mistake and insulting India and its democracy, which the Congress had done earlier by declaring Indira is India & India is Indira. A huge pity & most condemnable. People should not forgive them for this sin,” she had tweeted.
Furthermore on Wednesday, BSP chief Mayawati had accused the Congress of pulling wool over the eyes of the people by making false promises in its manifesto, which was released on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Lashing out at the grand-old party, she said that the manifesto was “unreliable”, just like the party’s promises.
Calling the members of the Congress party “imposters”, she hit out at BJP in the same breath, and added that there isn’t much difference between the two parties. “The Election Manifesto of the Congress party is unreliable just like the promises made earlier by the party. It is result of ‘betrayal’ by the Congress party which has lost credibility. However, there is not much difference between Congress and BJP in this regard,” she had tweeted.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
