Mayawati Attacks 'Double-faced' Congress Over Citizenship Law, Wonders Why it's Still With Shiv Sena

In her third tweet, Mayawati asked Congress to clarify its stand. The Congress must clear its stand on these issues, she said.

PTI

Updated:December 15, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
Mayawati Attacks 'Double-faced' Congress Over Citizenship Law, Wonders Why it's Still With Shiv Sena
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday accused the Congress of practising duplicity by keeping its alliance intact with Shiv Sena in Maharastra despite the Hindutva party support to Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Mayawati accused the grand old party of duplicity in a series of tweets. "The Shiv Sena remains committed to its basic agenda, and that is why it supported the Centre on the Citizenship Amendment Bill. And now it is not ready to tolerate the Congress' stand even on Savarkar," Mayawati said in her first tweet.

"But, the Congress party is continues its alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. What is it if not the duplicity of the Congress?" asked the BSP chief in her second tweet.

In her third tweet, Mayawati asked Congress to clarify its stand. "The Congress must clear its stand on these issues. Or else, it will just be considered as its pure dramatics to distract people's attention from its weaknesses," said Mayawati.

