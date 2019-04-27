English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mayawati Attacks PM Modi Over Caste Politics, Claims He Converted to OBC for Political Gains
Contrary to Modi’s earlier allegations, Mayawati said neither she nor her party workers had described the PM as 'neech' (backward).
BSP supremo Mayawati addressing a press conference on Saturday (Image : PTI).
Loading...
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statements in which he claimed to belong to the "most-backward caste" community.
The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that Modi had moved his caste to the list of the Other Backward Castes for "political gains".
“Narendra Modi is from the upper caste, but during his time as chief minister of Gujarat, he got his community enlisted under the OBC category for political gains,” she said at a press conference at her Mall Avenue residence in Lucknow.
Contrary to Modi’s allegations, Mayawati and her party workers have never called him “neech” (backward), she added.
“I would like to say that we never called him ‘neech’, instead we said with full respect that he belongs to an upper caste,” she said. “I did nothing wrong when I said that Narendra Modi was not backward like Mulayam (Singh Yadav) and Akhilesh (Yadav). I hope that after my press conference today, Narendra Modi will stop doing caste politics.”
During his rally in UP’s Kannauj earlier in the day, Modi had attacked the opposition alliance in the state for “only speaking about caste and completely ignoring the crucial issue of terrorism”.
“I have never spoken about my caste, but ‘mahamilawati’ people are forcing me to speak about it. I am not backward but was born in extreme backwardness. Don’t drag me into this caste politics,” he had said.
Modi had also “thanked” Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress for having “reminded” him of his caste.
“I hail from an extremely backward caste, my caste is so small that there are only two-three houses of my caste in my village,” he had claimed.
Modi’s comments came days after Mayawati dismissed his claims of hailing from a backward caste. Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, who were from the backward classes, have been working towards the development of the backward people, she had said.
The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that Modi had moved his caste to the list of the Other Backward Castes for "political gains".
“Narendra Modi is from the upper caste, but during his time as chief minister of Gujarat, he got his community enlisted under the OBC category for political gains,” she said at a press conference at her Mall Avenue residence in Lucknow.
Contrary to Modi’s allegations, Mayawati and her party workers have never called him “neech” (backward), she added.
“I would like to say that we never called him ‘neech’, instead we said with full respect that he belongs to an upper caste,” she said. “I did nothing wrong when I said that Narendra Modi was not backward like Mulayam (Singh Yadav) and Akhilesh (Yadav). I hope that after my press conference today, Narendra Modi will stop doing caste politics.”
During his rally in UP’s Kannauj earlier in the day, Modi had attacked the opposition alliance in the state for “only speaking about caste and completely ignoring the crucial issue of terrorism”.
“I have never spoken about my caste, but ‘mahamilawati’ people are forcing me to speak about it. I am not backward but was born in extreme backwardness. Don’t drag me into this caste politics,” he had said.
Modi had also “thanked” Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress for having “reminded” him of his caste.
“I hail from an extremely backward caste, my caste is so small that there are only two-three houses of my caste in my village,” he had claimed.
Modi’s comments came days after Mayawati dismissed his claims of hailing from a backward caste. Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, who were from the backward classes, have been working towards the development of the backward people, she had said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan to Tie the Knot with Natasha Dalal Next Year, Confirms David Dhawan
- Avengers Endgame Earns Rs 2,130 Crore in Two Days, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Gets Delayed
- Is Delhi Govt Doing Enough to Protect its Doctors from Disgruntled Kin of Patients?
- Game of Thrones' 'Mother Of Dragons' Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover as 'Jon Snow' to Prank Fans
- How TikTok is Getting Indian Women To Stop Bothering About 'Log Kya Kahenge?'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results