Mayawati Attacks Yogi Govt Over 'Fraud' SC Certificates to 17 Most Backward Castes

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati has attacked the Yogi Adityanath government for issuing SC certificates to 17 Most Backward Castes (MBC). The BSP chief termed as ‘fraud’ the step by the state government, saying it could not add or remove castes from any of the categories through its orders.

Mayawati said on Monday, “It’s a fraud with people belonging to these 17 castes as they won't receive the benefits of any of the categories as the UP government will not treat them as OBCs. They won't receive the benefits of belonging to SC as no state government can put them in or remove them from any of the categories through its orders.”

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government had decided to implement a 2017 order of the Allahabad High Court to issue SC certificates to the 17 MBCs in the state. The government has directed district magistrates to issue SC certificates to MBCs till the high court takes a final call on the issue.

The demand for SC status to the 17 castes — Kashyap, Rajbhar, Dhivar, Bind, Kumar, Kahar, Kewat, Nishad, Bhar, Mallah, Prajapati, Dhivar, Batham, Turha, Godia, Manjul and Madhua — has been pending for a long time.

The Samajwadi Party government, under Mulayam Singh Yadav, had first tried to implement the order in 2006, which was followed by Mayawati making the same effort during her regime from 2007-2012. However, the idea was vetoed by the Centre.

In 2016, when Akhilesh Yadav became the chief minister, he once again announced the move but the decision was challenged in court. The high court had in 2017 ordered compliance with the decision till the final hearing.

The move is bound to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and further erode the vote base of regional parties such as the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.