Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mayawati Attacks Yogi Govt Over 'Fraud' SC Certificates to 17 Most Backward Castes

The BSP chief attacked the move, saying that it would leave the people belonging to these 17 castes neither in the OBC category, nor in the SC.

News18.com

Updated:July 1, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mayawati Attacks Yogi Govt Over 'Fraud' SC Certificates to 17 Most Backward Castes
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Loading...

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati has attacked the Yogi Adityanath government for issuing SC certificates to 17 Most Backward Castes (MBC). The BSP chief termed as ‘fraud’ the step by the state government, saying it could not add or remove castes from any of the categories through its orders.

Mayawati said on Monday, “It’s a fraud with people belonging to these 17 castes as they won't receive the benefits of any of the categories as the UP government will not treat them as OBCs. They won't receive the benefits of belonging to SC as no state government can put them in or remove them from any of the categories through its orders.”

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government had decided to implement a 2017 order of the Allahabad High Court to issue SC certificates to the 17 MBCs in the state. The government has directed district magistrates to issue SC certificates to MBCs till the high court takes a final call on the issue.

The demand for SC status to the 17 castes — Kashyap, Rajbhar, Dhivar, Bind, Kumar, Kahar, Kewat, Nishad, Bhar, Mallah, Prajapati, Dhivar, Batham, Turha, Godia, Manjul and Madhua — has been pending for a long time.

The Samajwadi Party government, under Mulayam Singh Yadav, had first tried to implement the order in 2006, which was followed by Mayawati making the same effort during her regime from 2007-2012. However, the idea was vetoed by the Centre.

In 2016, when Akhilesh Yadav became the chief minister, he once again announced the move but the decision was challenged in court. The high court had in 2017 ordered compliance with the decision till the final hearing.

The move is bound to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and further erode the vote base of regional parties such as the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram