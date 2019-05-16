English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mayawati Backs Mamata Over EC Decision to Curtail Campaigning, Blames Modi-Shah for Bengal Violence
Marking a history in electoral politics, the Election Commission had cut short campaigning in West Bengal for the last phase of the election on May 19.
Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh and others at an election rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi, Thursday, May 16, 2019. (PTI)
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, on Thursday blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent violence in West Bengal. The violence in Kolkata was a part of the pre-planned conspiracy by BJP and RSS to divert the attention of people from the core issues, she said.
Holding BJP and RSS responsible, Mayawati said in a statement, “Since the announcement of general elections, at the behest of PM Modi and Amit Shah, violence incidents have created disturbances in the state. It has been targeting Mamata Banerjee government from quite some time”. “However, the people of Bengal have now started to understand the dirty tricks and conspiracies of the BJP and they will give a befitting reply to BJP,” she added.
Condemning the decision made by Election Commission, Mayawati said, "Acting under pressure from BJP-led central government, the EC curtailed campaigning a day in advance, soon after the rallies of PM Modi were held."
Continuing her attack on BJP government, BSP chief said, “A conspiracy similar to West Bengal was hatched in Uttar Pradesh, but the gathbandhan sniffed and curbed their conspiracy and we will ensure that till the last phase of elections in the state.”
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the decision saying, “The decision to call-off campaigning in Bengal is against all norms of democratic fair play.”
BJP and TMC supporters on Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by the police.
The poll body invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to curtail the campaigning in West Bengal for the last phase of the election on May 19. The EC’s campaign ban order is the first such action in the history of the country's electoral politics.
