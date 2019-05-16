Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mayawati Backs Mamata Over EC Decision to Curtail Campaigning, Blames Modi-Shah for Bengal Violence

Marking a history in electoral politics, the Election Commission had cut short campaigning in West Bengal for the last phase of the election on May 19.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:May 16, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mayawati Backs Mamata Over EC Decision to Curtail Campaigning, Blames Modi-Shah for Bengal Violence
Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh and others at an election rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi, Thursday, May 16, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, on Thursday blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent violence in West Bengal. The violence in Kolkata was a part of the pre-planned conspiracy by BJP and RSS to divert the attention of people from the core issues, she said.

Holding BJP and RSS responsible, Mayawati said in a statement, “Since the announcement of general elections, at the behest of PM Modi and Amit Shah, violence incidents have created disturbances in the state. It has been targeting Mamata Banerjee government from quite some time”. “However, the people of Bengal have now started to understand the dirty tricks and conspiracies of the BJP and they will give a befitting reply to BJP,” she added.

Condemning the decision made by Election Commission, Mayawati said, "Acting under pressure from BJP-led central government, the EC curtailed campaigning a day in advance, soon after the rallies of PM Modi were held."

Continuing her attack on BJP government, BSP chief said, “A conspiracy similar to West Bengal was hatched in Uttar Pradesh, but the gathbandhan sniffed and curbed their conspiracy and we will ensure that till the last phase of elections in the state.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the decision saying, “The decision to call-off campaigning in Bengal is against all norms of democratic fair play.”

BJP and TMC supporters on Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by the police.

The poll body invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to curtail the campaigning in West Bengal for the last phase of the election on May 19. The EC’s campaign ban order is the first such action in the history of the country's electoral politics.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram