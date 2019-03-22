English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mayawati Brings Nephew to the Frontline to Woo Youth, Adds Him to List of Star Campaigners
Akash, an MBA graduate from London, made his first public appearance in 2016 when he accompanied Mayawati to Saharanpur. The 24-year-old nephew also shared the stage with her during a rally in Meerut in February 2017.
File photo of Mayawati with her nephew Akash Anand and Akhilesh Yadav
Loading...
Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand has been included in the party’s list of 20 star-campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with his name featuring only third to that of Mayawati and party secretary Satish Chandra Mishta.
The BSP chief’s younger brother Anand and nephew Akash were mentioned in the party's press release for the first time in October 2017.
Akash, an MBA graduate from London, made his first public appearance in 2016 when he accompanied Mayawati to Saharanpur. The 24-year-old nephew also shared the stage with her during a rally in Meerut in February 2017.
According sources, Akash’s induction to the party is a part of Mayawati’s larger policy of attracting young voters towards the BSP this time. Recently, she even made her debut on social media by joining Twitter to directly interact with potential voters.
Dressed in a blue suit and unique shoes that got media’s attention, Akash was spotted standing behind the BSP supremo when Akhilesh Yadav came visiting to wish Mayawati on her birthday on Janaury 15. Akash was also present when RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav flew down from Patna to meet her.
In January, Mayawati had lashed out at the media for “unfavourably targeting” her nephew and calling him her successor. At that time, she had announced that in order to give a befitting reply to media, she will be inducting Akash into the BSP movement.
“Certain media houses mischievously tried to drag my nephew Akash in the entire controversy and even wrote false reports on his footwear. Now as a befitting reply to such people, I would like to announce that I will now induct Akash into the BSP movement to understand the struggle of BSP and to further strengthen it,” she said.
Earlier, Mayawati had appointed her brother Anand as the National Vice President of the party, who was later relieved of all his posts, in the face of stiff allegations of dynast politics against her.
The BSP chief’s younger brother Anand and nephew Akash were mentioned in the party's press release for the first time in October 2017.
Akash, an MBA graduate from London, made his first public appearance in 2016 when he accompanied Mayawati to Saharanpur. The 24-year-old nephew also shared the stage with her during a rally in Meerut in February 2017.
According sources, Akash’s induction to the party is a part of Mayawati’s larger policy of attracting young voters towards the BSP this time. Recently, she even made her debut on social media by joining Twitter to directly interact with potential voters.
Dressed in a blue suit and unique shoes that got media’s attention, Akash was spotted standing behind the BSP supremo when Akhilesh Yadav came visiting to wish Mayawati on her birthday on Janaury 15. Akash was also present when RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav flew down from Patna to meet her.
In January, Mayawati had lashed out at the media for “unfavourably targeting” her nephew and calling him her successor. At that time, she had announced that in order to give a befitting reply to media, she will be inducting Akash into the BSP movement.
“Certain media houses mischievously tried to drag my nephew Akash in the entire controversy and even wrote false reports on his footwear. Now as a befitting reply to such people, I would like to announce that I will now induct Akash into the BSP movement to understand the struggle of BSP and to further strengthen it,” she said.
Earlier, Mayawati had appointed her brother Anand as the National Vice President of the party, who was later relieved of all his posts, in the face of stiff allegations of dynast politics against her.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Women Don Headscarves to Support Muslims After Shootings
- Facebook Stored Millions of User Account Passwords in Plain Text, Which Its Own Employees Could Also Read
- Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota Movie Review: An Irreverent Comic-Book Style Action-Comedy
- IPL 2019 | Pakistan Bans Broadcast of IPL
- England, India Favourites but Competition in World Cup Will be Tight: McGrath
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results