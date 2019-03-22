Mayawati Brings Nephew to the Frontline to Woo Youth, Adds Him to List of Star Campaigners

: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand has been included in the party’s list of 20 star-campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with his name featuring only third to that of Mayawati and party secretary Satish Chandra Mishta.The BSP chief’s younger brother Anand and nephew Akash were mentioned in the party's press release for the first time in October 2017.Akash, an MBA graduate from London, made his first public appearance in 2016 when he accompanied Mayawati to Saharanpur. The 24-year-old nephew also shared the stage with her during a rally in Meerut in February 2017.According sources, Akash’s induction to the party is a part of Mayawati’s larger policy of attracting young voters towards the BSP this time. Recently, she even made her debut on social media by joining Twitter to directly interact with potential voters.Dressed in a blue suit and unique shoes that got media’s attention, Akash was spotted standing behind the BSP supremo when Akhilesh Yadav came visiting to wish Mayawati on her birthday on Janaury 15. Akash was also present when RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav flew down from Patna to meet her.In January, Mayawati had lashed out at the media for “unfavourably targeting” her nephew and calling him her successor. At that time, she had announced that in order to give a befitting reply to media, she will be inducting Akash into the BSP movement.“Certain media houses mischievously tried to drag my nephew Akash in the entire controversy and even wrote false reports on his footwear. Now as a befitting reply to such people, I would like to announce that I will now induct Akash into the BSP movement to understand the struggle of BSP and to further strengthen it,” she said.Earlier, Mayawati had appointed her brother Anand as the National Vice President of the party, who was later relieved of all his posts, in the face of stiff allegations of dynast politics against her. ​