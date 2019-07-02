Mayawati Calls for Zone-Wise Party Meeting Ahead of Bypolls for 12 UP Assembly Seats
Apart from the upcoming bypolls, the key issues in the meeting are likey to be issuing of SC certificates to the 17 MBCs, and the expansion of BSP's state presence before the 2022 assembly elections.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati has called for a key meeting of her party workers and post holders from different zones of the state ahead of the upcoming bypolls on 12 assembly seats.
On the first day of the zone-wise meetings at the Mall Avenue office, party workers and post holders from Bareilly, Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Jhansi, Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra and Aligarh will be present.
The main issues likely to be discussed at the meeting are the bypolls as well as the decision of the Yogi Adityanath government to issue SC certificates to 17 MBCs (Most Backward Castes). Apart from this, expansion of the party in the state and preparations for the 2022 state assembly elections could also be discussed.
Post this, the second phase of the zone-wise meeting will take place on July 6 in which BSP post holders and party workers from Allahabad, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Devipatan, Basti and Faizabad will discuss issues with Mayawati.
According to the BSP chief’s directives, the state-wide BSP unit will be divided into four sectors in order to strengthen the party base. Also, review of sector-wise responsibilities will be done in these key meetings.
The division of the four sectors is likely to be thus: Lucknow, Bareilly, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi in sector one. In sector two Moradabad, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, Saharanpur and Meerut. Allahabad, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Azamgarh in sector three. In sector four Gorakhpur, Devipatan, Basti and Faizabad have been included.
The BSP chief will also take stock of the progress of the Bhaichara Committees, the booth level committees, and formulate plans for winning the 12 assembly seats in the bypolls.
